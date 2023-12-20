Pink Noise May Help You Get The Best Sleep At Night: Experts Decode How?

Sleep quality has become a widespread concern among most people but new research reveals that pink noise might just be the most effective to lull you into a deep sleep.

You may have heard of people relying of different types of noises like white noise or brown noise to either sleep better or work better. These noises are scientifically designed to help calm us down. These are especially essential and highly recommended for people living in noisy cities or for people dealing with anxiety and sleep problems.

There are different types of noises and sounds of different spectrums. They are named on colors but of course it does not have that particular color. These sounds are meant to help people go through their day to day activities. For instance, white noise is meant to help people sleep better, brown noise is meant to help people concentrate and focus better while green noise is meant to help people deal with anxiety and also sleep better. But, of all the types of sounds that exists, research reveals that pink noise may just be the best for good sleep.

What Is Pink Noise?

Experts reveal that pink noise is the most effective for improved and quality sleep than compared to all other noises. Let us understand how? It is a combination of both white noise and brown noise and its pitch is much lower than white noise. The sound is very pleasant and relaxing to the human ear. It is softer and a lot more soothing than the other sounds. The sounds basically include a digital recreation of natural noises like:

A stream flowing gently, Soft rain pattering down on the roof, Wind rustling through a bunch of trees, or The sound of waves gently hitting the shore.

Benefits Of Pink Noise

Here are the benefits of using pink noise for sleep:

Natural sounds like rain drops or waves hitting the shore are known to be very relaxing. A digital recreation of it will help you calm your mind and relax. Study revealed that this noise effects the brain waves. It reduces the brain wave complexity when a person is sleeping. Thereby inducing a deep, relaxed sleep. This noise can also induce a stable sleep time. This means that it can stop disruptions during sleep promoting a less fragmented sleep and less wake periods. You will be able to sleep longer, without interruptions and without nightmares. Pink noise might also help slow down memory loss in older adults, but more research in required on this subject.