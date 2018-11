The likelihood of suffering from piles increases with age. One of the most common causes of piles is constipation which generally increases as people grow older. Piles occur due to chronic constipation, chronic diarrhoea, from regularly lifting heavy weights, during pregnancy, or while straining to expel stool. Piles may also be inherited. Usually, a doctor can diagnose if someone is suffering from piles after an examination.

Symptoms of piles

A person may feel that their bowels are still full. They may see bright red blood in their stool. The area around the anus may be itchy, red or sore. They may feel pain when they pass stool. A person who has piles may also feel a hard and possibly painful lump that contains coagulated blood around the anus.

Managing piles

Someone who is suffering from piles may be required to make certain lifestyle changes that include eating food that is rich in fibre. This is because piles can occur due to straining during bowel movement. As excessive straining is a result of constipation, someone who is suffering from piles may benefit from changing his or her diet to include more fibre as it makes stools soft and regular. Such fibre is found in fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

People who are obese are more likely to suffer from piles. Such individuals may alleviate their symptoms of piles if they lose weight. Weight loss regimes that include following a balanced diet and regular exercise will help alleviate the symptoms of piles.

Medications for piles

The symptoms of piles can also be managed using medications which include over the counter painkillers, ointments, creams, and pads all of which can help soothe redness and swelling around the anus. It’s important to remember that over the counter medications can help manage the symptoms of piles but do not cure it. Also, a doctor may prescribe laxatives to someone who is suffering from piles caused by constipation. Laxatives help a person pass stool more easily and reduce pressure on their lower colon.