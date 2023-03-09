Piles, Fistula And Fissures: How To Get These Conditions Rightly Diagnosed

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in cases of piles, fistula, and fissures. Get to know the reasons behind from a Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon.

Currently, there is an upsurge in the cases of piles, fistula, and fissures in both males and females. Neglecting these conditions can lead to severe health complications. Hence, doctors encourage people to take note of the symptoms associated with these conditions and seek treatment as early as possible.

Dr. Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon, House of Doctors, says, "Cases of piles, fistula, and fissures are surging amidst the pandemic owing to sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, and lack of physical activities."

Additionally, the surgeon sheds light on the causes and symptoms of piles, fistula and fissures. Keep reading:

Piles (hemorrhoids)

These are swollen, enlarged veins that form inside and outside the anus. People of all age groups can suffer from painful piles. The risk factors for this worrisome condition are obesity, pregnancy, having a low-fiber diet, constipation, diarrhoea, lifting heavy objects, straining during passing stools, spending a lot of time in the toilet, etc. The symptoms that one tends to exhibit are itching and pain around the anal region, bleeding down there, bloody stools, and lumps near the anus. This condition can lead to complications such as anaemia, infection, or even a fistula.

Fistula

It can be seen owing to an injury or surgery. Infection or inflammation of anal glands can cause fistula. Fistula can be described as a narrow tunnel with its internal opening in the anal canal and its external opening in the skin near the anus. Commonly, it occurs in people with perianal abscesses, when they do not heal properly. Certain factors such as Crohn's disease, trauma, tuberculosis (TB), cancer, and even sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can increase one's chances of suffering from this condition. The signs of it are anal abscesses, pain, swelling in the anal region, pus from an opening around the anus, boil at the anal region, skin irritation around the anal region, bleeding, painful bowel movements, and fever. Not treating this condition at the right time can cause sepsis which causes low blood pressure, organ damage, or even death.

Anal fissure

This occurs due to a tear in the lining of the anus or anal canal. The causes are constipation, anal sex, HIV, diarrhoea, straining during poop, inserting foreign objects down there, ulcerative colitis, anal cancer, leukemia, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The symptoms attributed to this condition are bleeding down there, visible crack or tear in the anus, severe pain or burning or itching during defecation, frequent urination, inability to urinate, and feeling of mass at anal region. The difficulties that one may encounter due to this condition are severe pain, anaemia, infection, etc.

How are piles, fistula and fissuresdiagnosed?

Digital examination, visual inspection, sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, MRI, blood tests, and ultrasound are some of the diagnostic tools to detect these three conditions and determine the appropriate line of treatment.