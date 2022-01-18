Laser Haemorrhoids Surgery: Here's What You Can Expect And How It Helps With Piles

Piles can lead to severe bleeding or itching around the rectal region. If left untreated, it can be life-threatening. Laser haemorrhoids surgery is one effective way to deal with it. Here's everything you need to know.

Is there severe bleeding or itching around the rectal region? Are you often embarrassed due to it, and find it difficult to do your daily activities with ease? Then, it is Piles! Did you know? Piles (haemorrhoids) are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum. You will be shocked to know that having chronic constipation, lifting heavy weights, pregnancy and even pressurizing while passing the stools can lead to piles.

The symptoms are unbearable pain, bleeding near the anus, inflammation, and even swelling down there. This problem can worsen, if not tackled at the right time. One of the best options to deal with piles is surgery. Laser surgery can be effective, and reduce pain due to piles. Currently, laser haemorrhoids surgery has become popular owing to its safety, 100% success results, shorter recovery time, and less bleeding. Know more about this surgery.

What Is Laser Haemorrhoids?

A majority of people encounter piles problems. Laser Hemorrhoids Surgery is one of the widely used options to treat piles. This surgery offers a wide range of benefits to piles patients. Yes, you have heard it right! There is minimal blood loss, shorter recovery periods, and quick healing after the surgery. Thus, the surgery is safe and can be opted for by a large number of people after consulting the doctor.

The Benefits Of Laser Haemorrhoids

The laser haemorrhoids if done on time can provide many health benefits. Here's everything you need to do about it and how it helps tackle piles at the earliest.

Minimal blood loss

Laser haemorrhoids surgery helps to reduce the blood flow by blocking the blood vessels and tissues. Thus, it is a good treatment option for piles. The other tissues surrounding the piles are not damaged, and the surgical outcome is good.

Reduced pain

This type of surgery is less painful when compared to incisions made using a scalpel. The surgery is extremely safe, and the patient will not have to panic. This surgery will take around half an hour, you will be discharged after an hour, and can resume your daily routine.

Aids quick healing

There is minimal blood loss, reduced chances of infection, and improved quality of life.

Precision

Are you aware? The laser beam is thin and precise and allows the surgeon to just tackle the part that needs to be dealt with. The surgery is easy to conduct as the surgeon will have full control over the procedure. Remember to do the surgery only under a skilled surgeon.

(With inputs from Dr Ranjeet Singh Gandhi, General, Laser and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Delhi)

