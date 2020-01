When you have piles, eat high-fiber foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. © Shutterstock

Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, happens when the veins around the anus get inflamed and start to bleed. This condition can occur either internally or externally. In internal pile, when the condition gets aggravated there could be bleeding whenever pressure is applied while passing stools.

While there won’t be bleeding in external piles, they might be painful too.

Two main causes of piles are constipation and obesity. Others causes may include standing or sitting for long hours, heredity, weakening of body tissues and mental stress. Weight gain during pregnancy can also worsen piles.

When you have piles, eat high-fiber foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Such foods will soften the stool and increases its bulk. This will help avoid the straining that can worsen symptoms from existing hemorrhoids.

Here are five simple home remedies that can ease the pain and heal inflamed veins that cause piles.

Apply turmeric paste

Turmeric’s antiseptic properties can help heal the area affected by piles. Make a smooth paste by mixing these ingredients – a teaspoon of turmeric powder, ¼ tsp mustard oil, and two to three drops of onion juice.

Apply this paste directly on the affected areas once at night. This will help heal the wound and relieve the inflamed veins.

Eat onion and honey

Onion is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce inflammation and swelling of the piles. Eat a slice of onion mixed with honey. Eat this twice a day and your pain and bleeding will be gone soon.

Drink bitter melon juice

This vegetable is a blood purifier that helps reduce inflammation. Take a glassful of buttermilk and in it add three teaspoons of bitter melon juice. Have it early in the morning when you stomach is empty. Continue for 30 days to get rid of piles.

Apply aloe vera gel at night

Aloe vera gel cools and soothes pain. It reduces inflammation and speeds up healing of piles. Apply it generously over the affected area on your anus.

Soak in a warm bath

Soak your anal area in plain warm water for 10-15 minutes two to three times a day. Warm water can soothe the nerves and help prevent it from getting inflamed while passing stools.