Actor Piers Morgan recently suffered from a broken hip, and he updated his fans soon after he was hospitalised. Here's what happened and how to take care of an injured hip if you want to recover faster.

Piers Morgan Suffers Broken Hip After Minor Fall, Updates Fans From Hospital Here's How To Take Care Of An Injured Hip For Faster Recovery

Piers Morgan, who is a British talk show host, was left in shock after he announced that he had a broken hip after what he termed as a minor fall. While being on hospital bed, Morgan emphasised something that many people do not consider enough, hip injuries may happen at any moment and influence recovery, motion, and everyday life to a greater extent than it was once thought. Although older adults have a higher risk of such injuries, it is true that anyone may be at risk of such injury, particularly when the bone health or balance is impaired. Any hip injury, be it a fracture, strain or post-surgical, should be handled carefully to achieve faster and safer recovery. Lying on a hospital bed, he said," Tripped on a small step, inside a London hotel restaurant, Fell like a sack of spuds., Fractured neck of femur, so badly I needed a new hip".This also draws attention to the fact that care should be taken when having an injured hip.

Piers Morgan Health: Steps To Take Care Of An Injured Hip

Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share his health update and posted with a thumbs up, where he was seen connected to an IV.

Watch The Post Here:

Physiotherapy

Although rest is a necessity, long term bed rest may lead to muscle weakness and delayed recovery. Physicians tend to suggest mild motion as soon as it becomes safe. Physiotherapy exercises help with simple leg movements, assisted walking, or simple exercises are used to keep circulation going and avoid stiffness.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is critical in regaining hip strength, flexibility and balance. Exercises that are gradual in restoring muscles and do not strain the joint are designed by a trained physiotherapist.

Control Pain And Swelling

Swollen and painful stages are mitigated by pain relief drugs, ice, and elevation. Inflammation can be relieved by applying ice for periods of 15-20 minutes a few times per day. The treatment of pain must be undertaken by a doctor in order to prevent excessive usage of medications.

Pay Attention To Nutrition

A proper diet is rich in nutrients and helps in quick recovery. These nutrients are calcium, vitamin D, protein, and magnesium, which are necessary to rebuild the bone and maintain muscle strength. Dairy items, greens, nuts, seeds, eggs and lean protein are foods that allow the body to be healed internally.

Take Assistance Of Walkers

Walkers, crutches or canes will ease the pressure on the injured hip help you get rid of further falls. Temporary use of these will help you and it will help you in safer movement.

Prevent Future Falls

The damage can be severe, as in the case of Piers Morgan, due to minor falls. Maintaining the cleanliness of floors, spending money on supportive footwear, enhancing indoor lighting, and balance-enhancing exercises can also help a great deal to lower the risk of falls.

Have Faith In The Healing Process

Hip injuries require time to heal. Depending on the age, nature of the injury and general health, recovery may take weeks and in some cases months. Coming back into the usual activity too fast can slow down the healing process or lead to reinjury.

Overall, the update on the situation in the hospital by Morgan will act as a reminder that hip injuries are not a joke. Through prompt medical attention, correct rehabilitation and changing ways of life, the majority of the individuals are able to bounce back and walk safely.