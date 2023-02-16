Phimosis And Other Worrisome Genital Problems Men Should Be Aware Of!

Phimosis is a potentially painful and dangerous disorder. Understand the warning signs and symptoms of genital problems as well as the preventative measures you may take.

The inability to retract the skin (foreskin or prepuce) covering the head (glans) of the penis is referred to as phimosis. The foreskin cannot be retracted in the majority of uncircumcised newborns and toddlers. This is due to the fact that the glans and foreskin stay united during the first few years of life. There are several risk factors and causes of phimosis in adults. However, it is usually only an issue if it produces symptoms. Penis issues may indicate an underlying medical ailment. Constantly having problems with your penis might have a negative effect on other aspects of your life, such as relationships or your self-confidence. Understand the warning signs and symptoms of genital problems in men as well as the preventative measures you may take.

Information about Phimosis and tight skin

Phimosis may be a highly unpleasant and uncomfortable condition. But it can also negatively impact a man's sexual health and make his sex life uncomfortable. Even if a guy is otherwise capable of achieving an erection, it can nevertheless lead to erectile dysfunction. Additionally, it could delay urinating. Overall, having this illness may be quite unpleasant and worrying. A tight foreskin can make urinating more difficult or painful in addition to making sexual activity difficult or impossible. As was previously noted, people might find having tight foreskins to be quite unpleasant and painful, especially when having sexual intercourse or urinating.

Why does phimosis occur?

There are a number of reasons why pathologic phimosis (which is brought on by a disease) might manifest in you or your kid, including:

Bad hygiene : This may both be a cause of and a consequence of phimosis. Even while trying to clean completely might be annoying and uncomfortable, not cleaning could result in illness.

: This may both be a cause of and a consequence of phimosis. Even while trying to clean completely might be annoying and uncomfortable, not cleaning could result in illness. Skin Problems : Eczema, psoriasis, lichen planus, and lichen sclerosis are examples of skin ailments. Lichen sclerosis is also called balanitis xerotic obliterans when it affects your penis (BXO).

: Eczema, psoriasis, lichen planus, and lichen sclerosis are examples of skin ailments. Lichen sclerosis is also called balanitis xerotic obliterans when it affects your penis (BXO). Foreskin's attachment : The foreskin's attachment to the penile tip (glans) is maintained by preputial adhesions or scar tissue.

: The foreskin's attachment to the penile tip (glans) is maintained by preputial adhesions or scar tissue. Injuries

Infections: Including those that are sexually transmitted (STIs).

Other worrisome genital problems in men

A retracted foreskin cannot return to its previous position; this condition is known as paraphimosis. The glans swell and become painful as a result of this issue.

To prevent more severe discomfort and to prevent the blood supply to the penis from becoming limited, immediate medical intervention is required.

Doctors may squeeze on the glans and advance the foreskin while using a local anaesthetic gel. To relieve the pressure, a tiny incision may occasionally need to be cut in the foreskin. In serious circumstances, circumcision could be advised.

A lack of blood supply to the penis can, in rare and severe situations, cause the tissue to die. The penis could need to be surgically removed if this occurs.

Conclusion

When washing or peeing, gently pushing the foreskin back should be sufficient to prevent any hygiene-related problems with the penis if daily retraction is sufficient to loosen it.

Phimosis is a potentially painful and dangerous disorder. However, it is treated, and the results are frequently excellent. The most important thing is to get help as soon as symptoms are noticeable.

Additionally, keep in mind that every child develops differently and at varying rates. There is no reason to believe that another kid will also develop phimosis if the first one has.

The treatment of phimosis is simple wherein the foreskin is removed by a small surgery. It is done as a day care procedure and you can return to your home the same day. It can be done by either the conventional cut method or the latest techniques like Laser or ZSR Stapler.

The article is contributed by Dr Sunny Agarwal, Laparoscopic and laser surgeon, Fortune Clinic.