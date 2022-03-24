Pfizer Recalls Blood Pressure Drug Over High Level Presence of Cancer-Causing Impurity

Nitrosamine N-nitrosodimethylamine (DMN) is a semi-volatile organic compound that is highly toxic and is also known as a human carcinogen.

Pfizer Inc has recalled its blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug amid reports about the presence of nitrosamine, a potentially cancer-causing impurity. However, the drug-making company has confirmed that there are no reports of any adverse effects of the medicine so far.

Issuing a warning against the use of the drugs, the company said, "We are recalling Accuretic and two other versions of the drug quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets because of the presence of a nitrosamine above the Acceptable Daily Intake level." It further added that there are no immediate risks. "Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication," the company said.

This comes a year after Pfizer Inc stopped the manufacturing of their anti-smoking treatment, Chantix, due to high levels of nitrosamine in the pills.

Health Risk of Nitrosamine

The carcinogenic compound called nitrosamine, which is present in BP medicines is usually found in water and beer. it is also found in food items such as - bacon and grilled meat. According to experts, the consumption of nitrosamine for a long period of time can increase a person's risk of developing cancer.

What Happens To The Body When You Consume Nitrosamine?

As stated above, nitrosamine is a cancer-causing that increases ones' chance of developing cancer cells if taken more than the recommended dose for a longer period of time. Now, talking about what exactly happens to the body when one consumes it, experts say that nitrosamines are considered to be strong carcinogens that may produce cancer in diverse organs and tissues including lung, brain, liver, kidney, bladder, stomach, esophagus, and nasal sinus.

Therefore, in layman's words, nitrosamine N-nitrosodimethylamine (DMN) is a semi-volatile organic compound that is highly toxic and is also known as a human carcinogen. When taken in higher doses, it can be hepatotoxin which is a source of liver fibrosis and cancer.

