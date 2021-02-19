The vaccination drive against COVID-19 is going on across the world. But at the same time we are also seeing an emergence of new strains and mutations of the virus that causes this deadly contagious disease. After the UK variant of the novel coronavirus causes alarm across the world the South African and Brazilian variants have kept the scientific community on their toes. What does this mean for the existing vaccines? Will vaccine recipients enjoy protection against these mutations? This is a question that is being increasingly asked nowadays not only in the scientific community but also by general people.