PFAS toxicity: Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ linked to faster ageing in middle-aged men, expert weighs in

PFAS is a harmful chemical that can be found in several daily items even drinking water, which can lead to serious health complication including faster ageing in middle-age men. Find out what an expert has to say about these findings.

PFAS toxicity: 'Forever chemical' also known as PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) is a term used to describe a large group of chemicals consisting of more than 10,000 highly persistent man-made chemicals which break down extremely slowly in the environment. Interestingly, a recent study found that PFAS are linked to accelerated biological ageing, especially in middle-aged men.

Where are PFAS typically found?

Many studies have found that PFAS are commonly used to make products such as non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, food packaging, firefighting foams and other cosmetics and personal care products. This chemical is used particularly for these items because they repel water, oil and heat which result in durability and resistance to damage.

What is more concerning about 'forever chemicals' is that these toxic compounds are often detected in drinking water, groundwater, rivers, lakes, wildfire, human blood and soil near industrial facilities, which is harmful to the environment and human body.

"One of the most significant exposure routes for people all over the world is contaminated drinking water. Certain seafood can also expose individuals to these chemicals. Because of the persistence of these chemicals, repeated low-dose exposure over time is clinically relevant," said Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, HOD, Obesity and Metabolic Diseases Expert, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune. "From an endocrine perspective, the chronic exposure of the human body, no matter how low the dose, can interfere with metabolic, thyroid, and reproductive hormone regulation."

With concerns mounting about the harmful effects of PFAS on human health a part from previous studies which have confirmed that 'forever chemicals' can cause adverse health outcomes such as high cholesterol levels, childhood obesity and increased risk of certain cancers. A new study published in the Journal of Frontier in Ageingnotes that PFAS showed a sign of accelerated epigenetic ageing.

You may like to read

What is epigenetic ageing?

Epigenetic ageing refers to a biological ageing at a cellular level which is based on chemical markers found on DNA. Scientists note that specific PFAS compounds like perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorosulfonic acids (PFSA) have shown to affect individuals, particularly among middle-aged men, although the effect is also detected in others too.

"While the study does not prove causation, it suggests that PFAS exposure may be linked to molecular changes related to ageing and long-term health risk," Xiangwei Li, PhD, professor of epidemiology at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and senior author of the research, told Healthline.

Are they speeding up the biological clock?https://t.co/zE9Cc1f8cf ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) February 26, 2026

Method of the study

A team led by Li examined over 300 health data of adults aged over 50 who participated in the 1999-2000 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Amongst which the average age of the cohort was about 67 and the participants were evenly split between 51.5 per cent men and 48.5 per cent women.

The examination conducted blood test samples for several PFAS chemicals that include PFNA and PFSA, which were detected in more than 95 per cent of participants. Scientists then measured DNA methylation patterns that signal how fast your body is ageing at a molecular level. Further, using the GrimAge clock, which is designed to predict risk of death and age-related disease, found that higher levels of PFNA were associated with 2 to 4 years of accelerated ageing.

"Midlife is often a period when cardiometabolic function, inflammation, and stress-response systems begin to change more rapidly," Li said. "Together, these factors may make ageing-related molecular pathways more responsive or more vulnerable to environmental stressors in midlife."

Novel DNA methylation clock: OMICmAge extends the GrimAge philosophy. It predicting mortality and disease risk. Trained on DNA methylation and multi-omics with electronic medical records from ~31,000 participants. The DNA methylation clock alone (DNAmEMRAge) can recapitulate much Prof Steve Horvath (@prof_horvath) March 3, 2026

Reasons why middle-aged men are more vulnerable

Research has shown that PFAS, such as PFNA and PFSA, may interfere with hormonal functions, such as those of testosterone and metabolism. Dr. Agarwal says that this is why middle-aged males naturally experience a slow reduction in levels of the hormone testosterone and changes in the distribution of body fat. He explained, "These factors make middle-aged males vulnerable to the effects of hormone-disrupting chemicals. Middle-aged males do not have the physiological mechanisms of menstruation and pregnancy that may reduce the levels of PFAS in females before the onset of menopause. Middle-aged males also have higher levels of visceral fat, which may accumulate PFAS. The natural slowdown of metabolism in middle-aged males may enhance the effects of PFAS on epigenetic ageing."

When asked about medical tests that can measure PFAS levels to evaluate certain risks, the obesity and metabolic diseases expert responded that while blood tests are available for measuring levels of some PFAS chemicals, they are not generally recommended for the general population. In his words, "Blood tests are usually performed in a research setting or in a community where contamination is known to be a problem. What is important to note is that there are not 'safe' levels in the blood that can be used to measure the risk of disease.

"Rather than focusing on the measurement of PFAS, endocrinologists measure levels of metabolic markers such as a lipid profile, thyroid function, fasting blood sugar, insulin resistance, and liver enzymes, in order to determine if endocrine or metabolic problems, possibly related to environmental chemicals, are occurring."

Let's talk about PFAS and your health - PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are human-made chemicals present in many everyday products, known as "forever chemicals" for their inability to break down in the environment or the body. Scientific research has linked PFAS to pic.twitter.com/VqnFgQyAU0 University of Michigan School of Public Health (@umichsph) May 21, 2025

Other health risks associated with PFAS

Some individuals who are exposed to PFAS may have an increeased risks of certain health issues like:

Cholesterol levels Thyroid problems Insulin resistance Fatty liver Reduced fertility rates Cancer (kidney cancer and testicular cancer) Hormonal imbalances Slowed metabolism Poor immunity Cellular ageing Cardiovascular diseases (related to PFAS ageing) Type 2 diabetes (related to PFAS ageing)

Reduce #PFAS exposure & help protect drinking water sources. Avoid buying non-stick cookware & stain-resistant furniture, carpeting & other products containing #PFAS. Look for 'fluoro' or 'perfluoro' in a list of ingredients. https://t.co/V8DwpT8fqfpic.twitter.com/yfkVy4gnab WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) April 10, 2024

Tips to reduce PFAS exposure

Here are some basic yet effective tips you can follow to reduce your risk of 'forever chemicals' exposure, according to the obesity and metabolic diseases expert:

Reducing exposure can be achieved by limiting non-stick cookware and replacing it with stainless steel or iron cookware One should avoid heating food packaged in a grease-resistant material and reduce packaged fast food consumption Installing certified water filtration systems can greatly reduce PFAS levels in drinking water. Reduce PFAS levels by using a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter and limiting stain-resistant sprays.

Dr. Agarwal said, "From a preventive endocrinology perspective, it can be noted that making small changes each day can reduce cumulative toxins over time." He further notes that while it is impossible to entirely avoid it, lifestyle can play a critical role in helping to mitigate the risk of exposure. For example, consuming food products high in fibre, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids can help to promote detoxification processes, which can be impacted by exposure, as well as inflammation, which can be reduced by these food products.

He says that exercise can also help to promote insulin sensitivity, which can be impacted by exposure, as well as lipid metabolism, which can be enhanced by exercise and used to counteract changes caused by exposure. Smoking should be avoided, as should excessive alcohol consumption, which can also help reduce oxidative stress caused by exposure. As epigenetic ageing can be accelerated by exposure, cardiovascular, muscular, and metabolic health can be crucial during midlife and beyond."

Tests every adult should get for PFAS exposure

Individuals above 50 years of age, especially males, should be investigated regularly incudes:

Lipid metabolism disorders Thyroid function tests Fasting blood sugar HbA1c Liver function tests Blood pressures

"Investigations for PFAS exposure should not be undertaken, but metabolic investigations should be strongly recommended. If there is evidence of environmental contamination, physicians can tailor investigations on an individual basis," Dr. Agarwal notes. "Early detection of lipid disorders, insulin resistance, and hormonal imbalance can greatly reduce cardiovascular and metabolic risk."

We finally recognized the dangers of PFAS chemicals. Now, Trump is nixing @EPA's draft rule that would limit our exposure, all while slashing funding for safe drinking water. Families will have no idea how many toxic chemicals they're drinking when they turn on the tap. Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 14, 2025

Drinking water may contain PFAS

Multiple reports note that drinking water has often been found to consists at least some amount of PFAS. According to Dr. Agarwal, if any level of PFAS is found to exceed the set limit, it is advisable to consider the use of bottled water or install a water filtration system that has been certified to remove PFAS from water. The doctor also recommends boiling the water before drinking to remove PFAS. Additionally, Dr. Agarwal emphasises that one of the best ways to stay safe from PFAS exposure for children and elderly people is to seek health checks regularly.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.