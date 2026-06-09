Persistent tingling, numbness and weakness: What a brain tumour looks like from the inside and 5 warning signs your body sends

Brain tumour warning symptoms: Are you suffering from brain tumour? From speech difficulty to extreme fatigue, here are the top warning signs that clearly indicate the onset of this deadly condition.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 9, 2026 7:13 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Nitin Kumar Rai

Neurologists Share 5 Brain Tumour Warning Signs People Commonly Overlook

Most people picture brain tumours as something that announces itself loudly, with severe headaches or sudden, dramatic symptoms. The reality is often far quieter than that. Early signs tend to creep in gradually, and because they resemble things like stress, poor sleep or the general wear of daily life, they get dismissed.

In a recent study, experts have noted that most of the time, cancer onset from a malignant tumour happens due to negligence - the state of being unaware of the signs and symptoms of this deadly disease.

Brain Tumour Warning Symptoms: 5 Signs You Should Never Ignore

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Nitin Kumar Rai, Consultant Neurologist, Kailash Hospital, Noida, explained that gradual onset is part of what makes them easy to miss. A slight change in memory, a shift in mood, a vision that seems a little off. None of it feels alarming at first. But when these changes persist or quietly worsen over time, they deserve a closer look.

Here is a complete list of all the warning signs of brain tumour that you shouldn't miss:

Memory Lapses That Feel Unusual

Forgetting things occasionally is something everyone does. But repeatedly losing track of recent conversations, struggling to stay focused, or finding it harder to get through tasks you normally handle without thinking is a different matter.

These kinds of changes are easy to put down to stress or a heavy workload. When they start affecting daily life in noticeable ways, they are worth taking seriously.

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Changes in Personality or Behaviour

Sometimes the people closest to someone notice the change before the person does themselves.

A usually calm individual becomes irritable or impulsive. Someone who was once engaged and social starts withdrawing. Decisions that would once have been straightforward now seem off. These shifts can look a lot like burnout or emotional stress, which is exactly why they tend to get overlooked in the early stages.

Persistent Tingling, Numbness or Weakness

A tingling arm or leg is easy to blame on sleeping in an awkward position or sitting too long at a desk.

But numbness or weakness that keeps coming back, or that affects one side of the body consistently, is not something to keep ignoring. Depending on where a tumour is located, it can interfere with how the brain processes sensation or controls movement, and those effects tend to grow more noticeable over time.

Vision Problems That Seem Out of the Ordinary

Blurred vision or tired eyes are almost always blamed on screens, lighting or the need for a new prescription. That is usually the right explanation.

But not all vision problems start in the eyes. When the areas of the brain responsible for visual processing are affected, the symptoms can look similar. If vision changes persist despite rest or corrective lenses, an evaluation beyond the optician's chair may be needed.

A First-Time Seizure in Adulthood

This is one warning sign that should never be waited out.

Seizures do not always look the way people expect. Some are brief staring spells, a few seconds of confusion, an unusual sensation, or a small involuntary movement. If you or someone you know experiences a seizure for the first time as an adult, it needs to be investigated promptly, regardless of how minor it seemed.

Signs of Brain Tumour That Can Turn Fatal

The vast majority of headaches, memory slips and bouts of fatigue have nothing to do with brain tumours. But symptoms that keep coming back, feel unusual for you, or are slowly getting worse should not be brushed aside.

If you are experiencing headaches that feel different from your usual ones, unexplained seizures, persistent weakness or numbness, ongoing vision changes, or noticeable difficulties with memory, speech or balance, a medical evaluation is the right next step.

The goal is not to spiral into worry. It is simply to pay attention. Catching something early almost always means more options and better outcomes. When something feels off and does not go away, getting it checked is always the right call.

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