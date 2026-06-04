Persistent mouth ulcer? Oncologist warns against ignoring 6 common early signs that could point to oral cancer

Oral Cancer Symptoms: Are you suffering from oral cancer? Here are the top 6 most common, yet often ignored signs of oral cancer that could show up in your mouth.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 4, 2026 8:39 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Vijay Karan Reddy

Doctors are seeing oral cancer patients 10–15 years younger than before

For many years, oral cancer was considered a disease seen mainly in older individuals with decades of tobacco exposure. That pattern is changing noticeably across India.

Today, cancer specialists are increasingly diagnosing oral cancers in patients who are far younger than what was commonly seen earlier. In many hospitals, individuals in their 30s and early 40s are presenting with advanced disease involving the tongue, cheek, gums, or jaw. What makes the situation more worrying is that several of these patients have been consuming gutkha, paan with tobacco, khaini, supari mixtures, or flavoured chewing products since adolescence.

Warning Symptoms of Oral Cancer You Should Never Ignore

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Vijay Karan Reddy, HOD & Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Director of Oncology, Arete Hospitals, explains that one of the biggest misconceptions continues to be the belief that smokeless tobacco is somehow less harmful than smoking. In reality, these products keep cancer-causing substances in direct contact with the lining of the mouth for prolonged periods. The damage happens slowly and silently.

In many patients, the first signs are small and painless. Slight burning while eating spicy food, reduced mouth opening, a white patch inside the cheek, or a small ulcer that refuses to heal are commonly ignored for months.

Some of the early warning signs doctors advise people not to ignore include:

Mouth ulcers lasting more than two weeks White or red patches inside the mouth Burning sensation while eating Difficulty opening the mouth Bleeding from the gums or cheek Pain while chewing or swallowing

Unfortunately, many younger patients seek medical attention only after symptoms begin interfering with eating or speaking.

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Tobacco Use Is Becoming Socially Normalized Earlier

One change that stands out is how early these habits are starting. It is no longer unusual to come across young adults who began using gutkha or chewing tobacco in their late teens. For many, it starts as something offered by friends, used during long hours at work, or picked up as a routine during travel and gradually becomes a daily habit. Over time, daily use becomes routine.

Many patients do not even consider themselves "tobacco users" because they are not smokers. Products sold as mouth fresheners or flavoured mixtures are often perceived as less harmful despite prolonged exposure to substances known to damage oral tissues.

Doctors are also observing that younger individuals tend to underestimate the seriousness of persistent oral symptoms. Mouth ulcers are repeatedly treated with gels, antibiotics, or home remedies before proper evaluation is done. Some tolerate symptoms for months assuming they are related to acidity, stress, or dental problems.

The Emotional and Physical Impact of Oral Cancer Diagnosis

By the time many patients reach a specialist, treatment may already require extensive surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. Oral cancer treatment can affect speech, swallowing, eating, facial appearance, and emotional well-being.

In younger individuals, the psychological impact is often significant because the disease affects employment, social confidence, relationships, and day-to-day functioning during some of the most active years of life.

There is also growing concern among doctors about changing forms of tobacco consumption. Flavoured chewing products, areca nut mixtures, and commercially packaged products continue to be widely consumed despite repeated awareness campaigns. Clinically, prolonged chewing habits remain strongly linked with precancerous conditions and oral cancers.

The important message is that oral cancer is no longer restricted to older adults with decades of smoking history. Persistent mouth ulcers, unexplained bleeding, reduced mouth opening, or white and red patches should never be dismissed, especially in individuals with tobacco habits.

Early detection still remains one of the biggest advantages in oral cancer treatment. Delayed diagnosis continues to be one of the main reasons younger patients present with more advanced disease today.

Disclaimer: Never take these warning signs and symptoms casually; a simple sore on your tongue could be due to oral cancer, and taking immediate action is important to stay safe.