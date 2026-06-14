Persistent headaches, memory loss, personality changes? These could be early signs of a brain tumour

Brain Tumour Symptoms: Are you suffering from Brain Tumour? Scroll down to know the most common, yet often overlooked signs of this deadly condition.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 14, 2026 12:24 PM IST

Brain Tumour Symptoms: Neurosurgeon Reveals 7 Early Warning Signs Most People Mistake for Stress or Migraine

Brain tumours are diagnosed late because their initial symptoms are mild, non-specific and are ignored as stress, migraine, fatigue, or memory loss due to ageing. Unlike many other diseases that have obvious warnings, brain tumours tend to develop very steadily.

In India, neuro-oncology studies from tertiary care hospitals and regional registries show that brain tumours are often diagnosed late, with many patients reaching specialist care only after significant neurological progression or emergency presentation. Indian studies also highlight that delayed diagnosis is associated with higher risk of neurological complications and more advanced disease at the time of treatment.

Early Brain Tumour Symptoms Often Go Unnoticed

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rajinder Kumar, Principal Director & Unit Head, Neurosurgery: Yashoda Medicity, explained that the earliest symptoms of a brain tumour are often vague and intermittent. Patients may experience:

Persistent headaches Mild nausea Dizziness Subtle memory issues Reduced concentration, or A general sense of mental slowing

"These symptoms are common in the general population, which makes early suspicion difficult. Headaches in particular are misleading because they are extremely common worldwide and usually benign. In most cases, they are linked to tension-type headache or migraine rather than serious neurological disease. When a tumour is present, headache patterns may gradually change, become more persistent, or worsen over time. However, these changes are often gradual and not immediately alarming," said Dr Kumar.

As a result, many individuals initially self-treat or attribute symptoms to stress, poor sleep, or workload. Medical consultation is often delayed until symptoms become more frequent, severe, or accompanied by additional neurological changes.

Role of Tumour Location in Delayed Diagnosis

The symptoms we experience are tied to the precise location of our brain tumour.

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Tumours in the frontal lobe can result in a change in personality, lack of motivation, or decision-making ability. Patients with temporal lobe tumours may have difficulty remembering things or understanding language. Tumours in the parietal lobe can cause disruption to our senses. Spatial awareness may change due to tumours in the parietal lobe. Tumours at the back of the head may affect vision, and tumours at the back of the brain may cause loss of balance or co-ordination, because they overlap with psychiatric, ophthalmological, or general medical disorders, diagnosis is often delayed.

Neurological Red Flags That Are Overlooked

In some patients, the first clear sign of a brain tumour is a seizure, particularly in adults with no prior history of epilepsy. Other warning signs may include progressive weakness on one side of the body, speech difficulty, vision changes, hearing impairment, or subtle cognitive decline.

These symptoms often develop gradually and may not initially interfere with daily life. Retrospective clinical studies show that behavioural or cognitive changes are sometimes noticed by family members before patients seek medical attention.

Why Diagnosis Is Delayed Despite Medical Advances

Even with modern MRI imaging and improved neurological care, delayed diagnosis remains common. One reason is that early symptoms do not strongly suggest a serious neurological condition. Another is that access to specialist evaluation may occur only after symptoms worsen.

Current clinical evidence shows that longer diagnostic delays are associated with larger tumour size at presentation and increased risk of neurological impairment. Tumour growth within the brain is clinically significant because even small increases in size can affect critical neurological structures.

Importance of Early Recognition of Brain Tumour

Not every headache or dizzy spell means you have a brain tumor, but if your symptoms stick around or keep getting worse, don't ignore them, get them checked out. Some real red flags are seizures that you've never had before, lasting changes in your vision, weakness you can't explain, trouble speaking, or shifts in memory or personality that others notice.

Getting a neuroimaging scan like an MRI early on is the best way to find out what's going on. The sooner you catch it, the more treatment options you have, and you give yourself a better shot at avoiding brain damage and improving your chances.

Brain tumors often slip under the radar at first. Their early signs are usually mild or look like ordinary issues, so people and even doctors can miss them. Even though medical imaging and treatments keep getting better, spotting those first small neurological changes is still key. Getting checked out quickly really makes a difference, it's the main thing that leads to catching brain tumors early and treating them well.