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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : August 4, 2026 9:06 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr Ishwar Chandra Premsagar
Headache is an extremely common issue experienced by almost everyone at some point in their lives, usually caused by lifestyle factors such as stress, lack of sleep, too much screen time, and dehydration, among others. That's exactly why the rare headache that isn't ordinary often goes unnoticed for months. People turn to painkillers and move on, while the actual cause keeps growing. While in most cases, a headache does not indicate a brain tumour, but one that persistents, worsens or is accompanied by neurological changes should not be dismissed or managed only with painkillers.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Ishwar Chandra Premsagar, Director - Department of Neurosciences, RGCIRC (Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre), New Delhi, explained that a brain tumour can cause headaches by increasing pressure within the skull or affecting nearby brain tissue. The pattern may differ from an individual's usual headaches. It may become more frequent or severe over time, fail to respond to usual medication or be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.
A headache alone is unlikely to be the only sign of a brain tumour, but concern increases when it occurs alongside changes in vision, movement, speech, behaviour or consciousness. Here are some of the common associated symptoms that may point towards the possibility of a brain tumour:
Note: These symptoms do not always mean brain cancer. Many can occur due to migraine, stroke, infections, epilepsy, eye problems, metabolic issues or other neurological conditions. However, when they are new, persistent, progressive or appear together, medical evaluation should not be delayed.
Medical advice should be sought when symptoms are persistent, worsening or different from an individual's usual pattern. Sudden severe headache, a first seizure, new speech difficulty, loss of vision, fainting or weakness on one side of the body requires urgent assessment. While most headaches and cognitive changes are not caused by brain cancer, recognising unusual patterns and seeking timely evaluation are important to identify the underlying cause and prevent potentially serious neurological conditions from progressing.