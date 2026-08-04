Persistent headache? Doctor reveals 8 brain tumour warning signs you should never ignore

Is your constant headache a warning sign of a brain tumor? Read on to know what a neurosurgeon wants you to know about symptoms of brain tumour.

Medically Verified By: Dr Ishwar Chandra Premsagar

Persistent headache? Doctor reveals 8 brain tumour warning signs you should never ignore

Headache is an extremely common issue experienced by almost everyone at some point in their lives, usually caused by lifestyle factors such as stress, lack of sleep, too much screen time, and dehydration, among others. That's exactly why the rare headache that isn't ordinary often goes unnoticed for months. People turn to painkillers and move on, while the actual cause keeps growing. While in most cases, a headache does not indicate a brain tumour, but one that persistents, worsens or is accompanied by neurological changes should not be dismissed or managed only with painkillers.

Headache Caused by a Brain Tumour

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Ishwar Chandra Premsagar, Director - Department of Neurosciences, RGCIRC (Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre), New Delhi, explained that a brain tumour can cause headaches by increasing pressure within the skull or affecting nearby brain tissue. The pattern may differ from an individual's usual headaches. It may become more frequent or severe over time, fail to respond to usual medication or be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

Other Symptoms of Brain Tumour

A headache alone is unlikely to be the only sign of a brain tumour, but concern increases when it occurs alongside changes in vision, movement, speech, behaviour or consciousness. Here are some of the common associated symptoms that may point towards the possibility of a brain tumour:

Seizures: A first-time seizure in an adult, sudden jerking movements, brief loss of awareness, staring spells or repeated unexplained episodes of confusion should be evaluated promptly. Vision problems: Blurred vision, double vision, tunnel vision, loss of side vision, unexplained eye pain or worsening vision may occur when a tumour affects areas involved in vision or increases pressure inside the skull. Young children may not be able to tell their parents that they are experiencing vision problems. Parents should watch carefully for warning signs, such as the child frequently bumping into objects, especially on one side while walking or playing, as this may indicate loss of side (peripheral) vision. Weakness or numbness: Weakness, numbness or loss of coordination on one side of the body can suggest pressure on parts of the brain that control movement and sensation. Speech or language difficulty: Trouble finding words, slurred speech, difficulty understanding others or sudden changes in communication should not be dismissed, especially when they appear with a new or worsening headache. Balance and walking problems: Frequent dizziness, unsteadiness, clumsiness, falls or difficulty walking in a straight line may occur when areas controlling coordination are affected. Nausea or vomiting: Recurrent vomiting, especially when it occurs with morning headaches or without an obvious stomach-related cause, may point towards raised pressure inside the head. Changes in memory, mood or behaviour: Unexplained irritability, personality changes, confusion, poor concentration, memory lapses or unusual behaviour may be early signs when the tumour affects areas involved in thinking and emotions. Drowsiness or altered consciousness: Increasing sleepiness, reduced alertness, fainting episodes or sudden confusion can be serious symptoms and require urgent medical attention.

Bed Wetting: In children, unexplained bedwetting (secondary enuresis), especially when accompanied by other neurological symptoms, may also warrant medical evaluation, as young children may not always be able to communicate neurological changes effectively.

Note: These symptoms do not always mean brain cancer. Many can occur due to migraine, stroke, infections, epilepsy, eye problems, metabolic issues or other neurological conditions. However, when they are new, persistent, progressive or appear together, medical evaluation should not be delayed.

What Is The Right Time To Seek Medical Treatment?

Medical advice should be sought when symptoms are persistent, worsening or different from an individual's usual pattern. Sudden severe headache, a first seizure, new speech difficulty, loss of vision, fainting or weakness on one side of the body requires urgent assessment. While most headaches and cognitive changes are not caused by brain cancer, recognising unusual patterns and seeking timely evaluation are important to identify the underlying cause and prevent potentially serious neurological conditions from progressing.