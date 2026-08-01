Persistent cough or something more? Early warning signs of lung cancer you should never ignore

Are you suffering from persistent cough and other signs of respiratory issues? Beware! It could be symptoms of lung cancer. Read on to know the various signs and symptoms of this deadly disease.

Symptoms of Lung Cancer explained

A persistent cough is frequently categorized as the result of an infection due to specific weather patterns, an allergy, or just the end of a cold. While the majority of causes of persistent coughs are treatable and not related to cancer, if the symptoms persist they may lead to a delay in the diagnosis of serious diseases, such as lung cancer. The early detection of diseases is one of the most important factors, therefore an awareness of alarm signals is vital.

Lung Cancer Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Pavan Yadav M V, Clinical Director & Senior Consultant Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Associate Director - Lung Transplantation, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that lung cancer is ranked as one of the most common causes of cancer death globally. One of the reasons why the disease is so deadly is that it usually develops unnoticed, and when symptoms are present, the condition is mostly at a later stage. Therefore, it is essential to monitor any changes in the body.

Persistent Cough

One of the earliest and the most common symptoms is a cough that lasts for longer than three weeks also something that can indicate the disease is that one isn't able to place a cough in the general pattern it exists in. Another alarm signal is the cough that appears more frequently, becomes deeper, and accompanies with blood in sputum.

Chest Pain, Breathlessness and Wheezing

Constant chest pain is a major symptom to look out for. This pain might get worse with deep breath, cough or laughter and might extend to shoulder or back. In addition, if you experience shortness of breath, wheezing, or feeling of constriction in your chest, it might indicate that your lungs are not working properly.

Unexplained Weight Loss and Fatigue

People with lung cancer may also experience unexplained loss of weight and loss of appetite. These symptoms have to be investigated in case there are no changes in eating habits or physical activity. Another common symptom is fatigue that does not go away after resting.

Recurring Chest Infections and Hoarseness

Recurrent infections of the respiratory tract such as successive drama episodes of pneumonia in the same part of the lung sometimes indicate that there is an obstruction caused by the tumor. People may have hoarseness of voice for more than 2-3 weeks only in case cancer spreads to the nerves responsible for controlling the vocal cords.

You may like to read

What Causes Lung Cancer? Smoking Isn't the Only Risk Factor

While smoking remains the most significant risk factor for developing lung cancer. Non-smokers can be affected by the disease too. It matters to understand that exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution, and occupational exposure to substances like radon gas and silica dust can also increase the risk of developing lung cancer.

People who suffer persistent respiratory symptoms should visit a medical professional immediately, especially those aged over 40 or who have a smoking-related history of exposure to outdoor pollution. The diagnosis may include chest X-ray, CT scan, or bronchoscopy.

While not all persistent coughs are a symptom of lung cancer, none should be neglected. It is crucial for a patient to listen to one's body and address any problem in a timely manner.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.