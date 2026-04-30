Persistent abdominal pain could signal gallstones: Why early surgical care is critical

Gallstones may stay silent but can trigger severe pain, digestive distress and complications which can make timely diagnosis, lifestyle changes and early treatment crucial for prevention and recovery.

Written By: Dr. Pankaj Sharma | Published : April 30, 2026 5:11 PM IST

The gallstone problem has become an increasingly medical issue as time passes. Sometimes people may possess hardened deposits of digestive fluid without any symptoms. However in cases when the condition is at a severe stage people may experience sudden and excruciating pain, vomiting, flatulence and constipation wherein ignoring these early symptoms can cause complications in the later part of your life.

Why do gallstones form?

Gallstones are primarily formed due to an imbalance in the components of bile in which an increase in cholesterol level or bilirubin leads to their solidification and formation of stones. Additionally other key factors that cause gallstones include obesity, eating fried foods, rapid weight loss, pregnancy and family history.

What are the symptoms of gallstones?

Some patients may go many years without symptoms but if it becomes lodged in the gallbladder duct then it causes severe pain in the upper abdomen which can radiate to the right shoulder and back. They may also feel sick or have symptoms like vomiting, indigestion and fever. If you have recurrent abdominal pain particularly after meals then don't dismiss it as mere gas or acid reflux as these symptoms may occur due to gallstones.

When to have surgery for gallstones?

You don't have to have surgery for all gallstones because if the stone is small and non-symptomatic then your doctor may recommend medication. But if the stone continues to grow one may need to undergo surgery. Other instance whee a surgery is needed are in the following situations:

Severe abdominal pain (gallbladder attack)

Inflammation or infection

Stones stuck in the bile duct

Risk of complications like pancreatitis

What are the benefits of laparoscopic surgery?

With the advancement in technology gallbladder surgery is safe and less invasive in 2026. Patients are recovering faster than ever before due to its preventive care. Here are two reasons why laparoscopic surgery is beneficial:

Laparoscopic surgery results in smaller cuts, less pain and quicker recovery

It helps remove the gallbladder and prevents further stones from developing

How to prevent gallstones?

Looking for ways to prevent gallstone formation? Check out these simple yet effective tips to reduce your chance of hardening digestive fluid:

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Controlling weight helps prevent gallstones which could be caused by sudden weight loss or gain

A high fibre diet can prevent gallstones so eat whole grains, fruits and vegetables

Eat healthy fats like olive oil and fish oil in your diet

Eliminate fried foods, processed foods and saturated fats

You should drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water per day

Never mess around with gallstones because even if you may be asymptomatic, diagnosis and treatment in a timely fashion can stop complications. Ensure not to delay surgery if the symptoms are recurring as it could worsen the problem.

FAQs When should persistent abdominal pain from Gallstones be treated with surgery? When pain recurs, worsens or leads to complications then early surgery is usually recommended to prevent serious risks. What are the common symptoms of gallstones? Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and discomfort, especially after eating fatty foods. What causes gallstones in young adults? Gallstones in young adults can be caused by factors such as genetics, obesity, diet, certain medical conditions, or medications.

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