Persistent abdominal pain could signal gallstones: Why early surgical care is critical

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Written By: Dr. Pankaj Sharma | Published : April 30, 2026 5:11 PM IST
The gallstone problem has become an increasingly medical issue as time passes. Sometimes people may possess hardened deposits of digestive fluid without any symptoms. However in cases when the condition is at a severe stage people may experience sudden and excruciating pain, vomiting, flatulence and constipation wherein ignoring these early symptoms can cause complications in the later part of your life.
Gallstones are primarily formed due to an imbalance in the components of bile in which an increase in cholesterol level or bilirubin leads to their solidification and formation of stones. Additionally other key factors that cause gallstones include obesity, eating fried foods, rapid weight loss, pregnancy and family history.
Some patients may go many years without symptoms but if it becomes lodged in the gallbladder duct then it causes severe pain in the upper abdomen which can radiate to the right shoulder and back. They may also feel sick or have symptoms like vomiting, indigestion and fever. If you have recurrent abdominal pain particularly after meals then don't dismiss it as mere gas or acid reflux as these symptoms may occur due to gallstones.
You don't have to have surgery for all gallstones because if the stone is small and non-symptomatic then your doctor may recommend medication. But if the stone continues to grow one may need to undergo surgery. Other instance whee a surgery is needed are in the following situations:
With the advancement in technology gallbladder surgery is safe and less invasive in 2026. Patients are recovering faster than ever before due to its preventive care. Here are two reasons why laparoscopic surgery is beneficial:
Looking for ways to prevent gallstone formation? Check out these simple yet effective tips to reduce your chance of hardening digestive fluid:
Never mess around with gallstones because even if you may be asymptomatic, diagnosis and treatment in a timely fashion can stop complications. Ensure not to delay surgery if the symptoms are recurring as it could worsen the problem.
When pain recurs, worsens or leads to complications then early surgery is usually recommended to prevent serious risks.
Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and discomfort, especially after eating fatty foods.
Gallstones in young adults can be caused by factors such as genetics, obesity, diet, certain medical conditions, or medications.
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