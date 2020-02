According to a new study, patients who have peripheral artery disease could see an increase in fitness if they consistently consumed cocoa beverages. The preliminary study was published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation Research. . This is a condition that causes a narrowing of the arteries because of plaque buildup. Today, health tips from us will help you deal with this disease. This condition is dangerous because narrowed arteries reduces blood flow to the legs from the heart. Common symptoms include pain, weakness, tightness and cramps. Common causes are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoking. Old age is also another risk factor.

People with peripheral artery disease often have trouble walking or climbing stairs. They experience pain, numbness, and heaviness in the leg muscles. You may also get cramps in the buttocks, thighs, calves and feet. Diabetic men with this condition may suffer from erectile dysfunction. But you can bring down your risk significantly by following our health tips of the day.

Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity is important in managing symptoms of peripheral artery disease. Start slow and gradually build up speed. Walking is very good for you. So, go for long walks or get a treadmill. You must be careful about wearing good shoes while walking. This will bring down your risk of injury. But you must do this under supervision. So, consult your doctor and see how you can start.

Follow a healthy diet

High cholesterol is common in people with peripheral artery disease. So follow a healthy diet and avoid saturated and trans fat. Avoid processed foods and include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetable to your diet. Stay away from friend and fatty foods. And, yes, junk food is also not good for you. Be regular with your cholesterol medicine.

Stop smoking

Smoking is not good for overall health. Besides cancer, it also increases your risk of heart attack and stroke. So stop smoking immediately. This will slow the progression of peripheral artery disease. The sooner you stop the faster will be the benefits.

Get your diabetes under control

This is very important. To avoid peripheral artery disease, get your blood sugar levels under control. Take your medications and stay active. Eat a healthy and wholesome diabetic diet. Be in regular touch with your doctor and get tests done frequently.