Periods in Winter: What Not To Do During Menstruation Days

Do you feel increased period pain and crazy mood swings during winter months? The cold weather can affect your menstrual cycle.

Winter season gives us a chance to savour best cuisines, wear great clothes and exercise like a pro. But periods during winter months can be annoying. Longer periods, severe menstrual cramps, crazy mood swings the cold weather can worsen the symptoms of menstruation. Winter can make those 5 days more challenging and tougher for working women to battle work, life and family. There are certain things that can make your period even worse. Let's find out.

What not to do during winter periods

Below, Dr. Alka Tiwari, a general practitioner empaneled with Mildcares (GynoCup), has listed a few things things you need to avoid that will help you feel better during those period days in winter.

Avoid heavy workouts

If you are one of those who experience heavy bleeding and terrible cramps, then it is best to let your body rest. By exerting pressure, you only make things worse. If you are one of those who cannot do without exercise, then you can go for walking or do a mild workout at the gym and yoga to manage your mood swings. A combination of mild exercise and plenty of rest works wonders for the mind, body and soul.

Say no to junk and heavy food

Winter season is also the time when people tend to binge and feast but it is better you stay away from junk food while menstruating. The high salt and fat content in junk food will make things worse for you, cause bloating and add to the existing menstrual cramp. For those few days, try to eat home-cooked meals that are easy to digest and will not cause any discomfort.

Avoid smoking and drinking

Smoking is injurious to health and overdrinking can cause problems. It is best to avoid both while menstruating. Instead of destressing you it might add to the stress and put you in a frustrating state of mind. Moreover, you will be left with a hangover and headaches which in no way will help ease cramps and pain.

Don't stay awake late

If you think staying late and binge-watching your favourite OTT series will help distract pain, then it is time to rethink. Getting proper sleep will help you stay fresh and keep lethargy and fatigue away. When your body gets good rest, it can manage stress and pain properly. Just for a few days try sleeping early and start your day with a morning walk.

Don't indulge in unprotected intercourse

Hygiene is one of the biggest aspects to be maintained. Do not be tempted to have unprotected intercourse as it may cause health issues for you and your partner. Stay protected during intercourse to make sure it does not increase your problems. Be wise during those days.

Follow the expert tips and enjoy the chilly winds by the fireplace.