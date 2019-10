Periods don’t only cause tension in the brain, it also causes tension in the muscles. Just as a headache can be caused due to spasm in the neck, butt pain can occur due to spasm of pelvic muscles. This pain in called proctalgia and it feels like a constant stabbing pain. Along with proctalgia, cramps, uterine swelling and bloating are very common in periods. They put pressure on the gluteal muscles (buttock muscles). When this pressure builds up, it causes pain in the pelvis, lower back and butt. Apart from the butt, pelvis and lower back also face pain because all three are connected with each other through the nerves. This is the same reason why you feel like you have to pee more during your periods.

Causes of butt pain during periods

Butt pain during periods is common in women whose uterus tilts towards the back. This is not a serious condition. But if it is constant and severe, it could be a symptom of another health condition. Before going to the doctor, try relaxing your butt muscles through exercise, bath, massage or painkiller. If none of these works, then go to your doctor to find out which underlying disease is causing these butt pains.

Underlying conditions that can cause butt pain during periods

Butt pain during periods are not always caused by periods. They can also be caused due to some underlying health condition that develops because of the periods.

Endometriosis

Severe pain in the gluteal muscle may happen due to endometriosis. This is a condition that causes the waste tissue that would normally leave the system during periods to grow outside the uterus. Butt, back and pelvic pain occurs when the tissue grows near the connecting nerve such as the sciatic nerve. People often ignore this problem because they think that butt pain during periods is normal. As endometriois is left unchecked, it evolves into irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

Fibroids

Tissue is not the only thing that grows and causes pain in the butt. Abnormal enlargement of the uterus due to fibroids can also cause this pain. Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus. The growth can occur due to body changes that a woman goes through as she enters her child bearing years. Enlargement of the uterus can push against the butt and cause pain. Butt pain can also be caused due to constipation.

Constipation

Collection of stool in the uterus can cause the formation of endometriotic lesions in the body. These lesions sit on the pudendal nerve and cause shooting pain to the skin around the anus. The intensity of the pain increases during periods.