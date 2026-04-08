Perez Hilton health update: How the blogger survived sepsis, blood clots and more

Perez Hilton health scare including sepsis and blood clots highlights the importance of awareness, prompt early diagnosis and treatment. Although these conditions may be life-threatening experts believe that they can be controlled in most cases when they are timely treated.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also known as Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. recently opened up about his battle with life threatening conditions such as sepsis and blood clots. After the 48 year old shared his experience online conversations sparked around recognizing early warning signs and the need to seek medical attention in time.

Perez Hilton health update

In a recent Instagram post shared on April 2 Perez Hilton detailed his medical emergencies including a frightening episode of sepsis and complications related to blood clots. While he has since recovered the blogger described the experience as a wakeup call highlighting how quickly health conditions can escalate if left untreated.

After spending 21 days in the hospital for Sepsis the 48 year old further opened up about his life and confessed to being grateful for God's blessings. In his words, "I'm so happy. I'm so grateful because this is a blessing from God."

How Prezes Hilton survived sepsis and blood clots

He continued explaining about his diagnosis and said, "We caught this early, let me tell you what happened. I went to see my surgeon today really good time. God! Last night I started having real soreness and pain in one of my legs and this morning it got way worse. I couldn't even walk, I had to use my walker."

The television personality was then diagnosed with venous thrombosis which is a condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein. He said, "And I do, I have a deep vein thrombosis. I'm so thankful to God that we caught this early because if that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart it could've been really bad."

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a life threatening disease which is believed to develop when the body fails to respond to infection in a way that harms body tissues and organs. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that sepsis may rapidly develop and demand urgent medical care. Some of the common symptoms include:

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Fever or chills

Rapid heart rate

Confusion or disorientation

Shortness of breath

Several pains or discomforts

Understanding blood clots

Another severe disorder that may be life-threatening is blood clots in case they obstruct blood circulation. The Mayo Clinic states that the blood clots may develop in veins (deep vein thrombosis) or they may travel to lungs leading to a potentially fatal condition called pulmonary embolism. Some of the common symptoms of blood clot include:

One leg swelling

Pain or tenderness

Coloured or discoloured skin.

Shortness of breath (in severe cases) out of the blue

Sepsis and blood clots both can develop rapidly so it is important to detect them early. According to healthcare professionals the diseases tend to have mild symptoms that are easily ignored. The CDC states that millions of individuals are impacted by sepsis annually around the world and blood clots are one of the main causes of preventable mortality.

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