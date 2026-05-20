Peppermint oil may lower blood pressure in adults with mild hypertension, report suggests

Peppermint oil may help reduce blood pressure in adults with mild hypertension with early findings suggesting a natural and low-cost approach worth further investigation.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST

Peppermint oil for hypertension. (Image: AI Generated)

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart disease and premature death affecting millions of people worldwide. While experts frequently suggest medications to control high blood pressure many people continue looking to find a way to reduce blood pressure more naturally and affordably without long term side effects. A new study suggests that taking a small amount of peppermint oil a day could help reduce mildly elevated blood pressure levels.

Peppermint oil for hypertension

The study published in the journal PLOS ONE was carried out by researchers from the University of Lancashire which revealed that adults who drank 100 microliters i.e about 0.0034 fluid ounces of peppermint oil twice a day for 20 days had a significant decrease in their systolic blood pressure, the top number in a blood pressure reading.

Findings also showed a significant drop in systolic blood pressure by 8.5 mmHg in those who consumed peppermint oil supplements. Commenting on the results a team of scientists believe that the results may offer a low cost and tolerable treatment for those with prehypertension or stage 1 hypertension.

Method of the study

Lead author Dr. Jonnie Sinclair, Reader in Sport and Health Sciences said, "High blood pressure is one of the biggest causes of heart disease and death worldwide and it costs a huge amount of money to treat. Although medicines are commonly used to treat high blood pressure it's not always clear how well they work in the long term and they can cause unwanted side effects."

Researchers found that peppermint contains compounds including menthol and flavonoids that are believed to be beneficial to blood vessel function and circulation. To study its effects a team of scientists selected 40 adults aged between 18 and 65 and split them into two groups at random.

The participants who were diagnosed with prehypertension or stage 1 hypertension were either administered peppermint oil or a peppermint flavoured placebo without peppermint oil. The investigators noted that blood pressure was improved in the group that received the peppermint oil but that the group that received a placebo had little change in their blood pressure over the course of the study.

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In addition to measuring systolic blood pressure, scientists also took measurements of other health indicators such as diastolic blood pressure, heart rate, body measurements, blood test results, sleep quality and mental health.

Importance of these findings

These latest findings are important because hypertension remains one of the major preventable cardiovascular diseases globally. High blood pressure can cause a heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and other serious health problems to persist. In his overview remarks, Dr. Sinclair concluded, "Our findings were very positive, and they have significant clinical implications, especially given arterial hypertension is the most common preventable risk factor for cardiometabolic disease and the greatest single risk factor for global mortality."

He added that the low cost of peppermint oil and its availability could make it a viable option for many who will find it easier to access than the most popular essential oils. While the findings are encouraging, researchers also stated that larger and longer term randomized controlled trials would be needed to learn more about the long term effect of peppermint oil on blood pressure and its ability to do so across a broader population.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using peppermint oil or changing treatment plans.