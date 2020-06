COVID-19 patients with hypertension have double risk of dying from the infectious disease compared to those who don’t have blood pressure problems. This was the finding of a study published in European Heart Journal. As part of the study, researchers analyzed data from 2,877 COVID-19 patients admitted at Huo Shen Shan hospital in Wuhan, China, between 5 February and 15 March. Also Read - Baldness makes men more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 symptoms

The researchers found that 34 of the 850 hypertensive COVID-19 patients which accounted to almost 4 per cent passed away as compared to 22 out of 2,027 patients without hypertension (1.1 per cent). This indicates that patients with high blood pressure are at increased risk of getting infected with COVID-19 as well as develop severe complications from the disease. Therefore, experts advise people with hypertension to take good care of themselves during this pandemic. We have done the research for you and listed best yoga asanas to help you keep a check on your blood pressure levels. Take a look

Uttanasana (Standing forward bend pose with head support)

This pose enhances blood flow to your brain and upper body parts, facilitating digestion, improving your fertility and blood pressure levels.

How to

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Align the outer heels and little toes of your feet on the corners of your yoga mat.

Now, place a tall block like object between your feet.

Bend in a way that your head touches the block.

Make sure that you use a tall enough block or try stacking up blocks. This will help you touch the blocks easily with your head.

Janu Sirsasana (HEAD-TO-KNEE FORWARD BEND)

There are plenty of benefits that this pose can offer. Stress alleviation is one among them. It calms your brain and helps in reducing anxiety. Janu Sirsasana is also good for relieving you from physical stress.

How to

Sit on the ground with your back straight.

Stretch your right leg out in the front and fold your left leg so that the left foot touches the inner thigh of your right leg.

Don’t lift the legs from the ground.

Now, bend forward so that your abdomen touches your thighs and your head is near your right leg’s knee

Try to hold your right foot with both your hands from above your head.

Stay in the position and breathe. Change sides.

Vipareet Karni

This asana also helps to calm and soothe your mind. Additionally, it can be your weapon for combating arthritis and headache, among other health problems.

How to