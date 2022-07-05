People Above Age 30 Beware! Binge Drinking Can Up Your Risks Of Chronic Diseases

Excessive Alcohol Consumption Can Be Harmful For People Above 30

Alcohol is an addictive drink, but if you are above 30, it is time to start moderating your intake!

The first thought that comes to our mind when we talk about binge drinking is young adults who have just started their college life. It is an obvious fact that people in their 20s rely a lot on alcohol. They are young and they are just beginning their lives as an independent individual. But the amount of alcohol consumed by young adults is much less compared to the people above 30. Experts state that the reasons for alcohol consumption differ between these two age groups.

It is one thing to consume alcohol on occasions or to celebrate or during parties and it is a whole other issue if a person starts relying on alcohol due to stress, depression or any other psychological issue. According to a research published in the American Journal Of Preventive Medicine, people above 30 have been reported to indulge in binge drinking. This kind of drinking can cause serious harm to a person's health. Researchers have defined binge drinking as when a person drinks more than five drinks in one day.

Why Are People In Their 30's At Higher Risks Than People In Their 20's

Young adults who are in their 20s have a better immune system and their body is more resilient than people who are in their 30s. As we get older, our body's capacity to withstand bad effects likes alcohol consumption. Whereas, people in their 20s get recover through it very quickly. There metabolism is also much higher. By the age of 30 a lot of other health problems start creeping up for example, liver problems, kidney problems, heart diseases. Consumption of to much alcohol will only exacerbate these conditions.

Experts have said that when you drink, your body tends to hit pause on systems other than those needed to get rid of the alcohol because it's a toxic substance. This can impact the entire body in different ways. If you have health concerns of any sort, they will be exacerbated both short- and long-term. These tend to affect older people more than young adults. Most binge drinkers are not alcoholics. But there is a big chance that they can turn into alcoholics and that will also have a negative impact.

How Does Alcohol Affect Your Body?

Take note of these disease that are caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

Shrinkage of brain

Poor sleep quality

Increase in stomach acid

Diarrhea and heartburn

Dehydration

Liver problems

Damage to your pancreas

Diabetes

Offbeat heart

Change is your body temperature

Weak immune system

Hormonal imbalances

Loss of hearing

Loss of muscles

All of this condition can get triggered or exacerbated due to binge drinking. People over the age of 30 should be extra careful about how much alcohol they are consuming daily. Experts say that drinking in moderation is ok. But, if you already suffer from any of these above conditions, it is better to keep alcohol as far from you as possible.

You may like to read