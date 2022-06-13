Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

Pelvic Organ Prolapse doesn't make you experience any severe symptoms, however, in case of moderate to serious condition, one may notice signs including: you may feel something is coming out of your vagina all the time, trouble in bowel movement, one may also notice uterine problems such as urine leakage, you may also experience a sensation of heaviness or pulling in your pelvis. Experts have also stated that this condition can also lead to tissue protruding from your vagina, which is when you need to visit a physician and get yourself checked for Uterine Prolapse.

Do you experience a bulging or something coming from down there?

You may feel it due to pelvic organ prolapse (POP), which is nothing but a displacement or bulging of pelvic cavity organs down or out of the body through the vaginal opening. Depending on the displaced or prolapsed organ, prolapse can be different. About 30% of the women between 20-59 years of age and more than half of the women over 50 attending the clinics is the most common surgical indication following hysterectomy. It is one of the common pelvic floor disorders. It is not a life-threatening condition, but Dr Karishma More, Executive Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Kalyani Nagar, Pune, explains why it requires medical attention.

What Are The Types Of Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

The condition is named based on which organ has displaced or prolapsed.

The top of the vagina sags down this happens to some women after having surgery to remove their womb, called vaginal prolapse. The anal or rectal bulging forward into the back wall of the vagina (posterior wall prolapse) is called a rectocele. The womb, i.e. uterus, is bulging or hanging down into the vagina (uterine prolapse) called uterine prolapse. The urine bag, i.e. bladder bulging into the front wall of the vagina (anterior prolapse) called a cystocele. The urine tube, i.e. urethra, sinks into the front wall of the vagina, called a urethrocele. Both urethra and bladder sink together, called cystourethrocele. The small intestine sinks into the vagina called an enterocele.

What Causes Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

Pelvic floor muscles, surrounding ligaments, endopelvic fascia, and abdominal muscles are the structures responsible for maintaining optimal positioning of pelvic organs. Therefore, wrong posture or activities compromising these muscles' functioning can cause a POP. Some common causes are:

Pregnancy, labour, and childbirth (the most common reasons) Respiratory problems with a chronic, long-term coughing Constipation, frequent straining while passing stools Weakness or damage to the endopelvic fascia Hormonal changes after menopause Pelvic organ cancers Heavy lifting Obesity

You May Experience The Following Symptoms

Many women may have no symptoms at all; however, some women may experience one or more of the following:

A sensation of pressure in the lower abdomen and pelvic region Discomfort (usually pressure or fullness) Difficulty in passing bowel movements Painful sexual intercourse

As this condition progresses, you can even experience:

You may like to read

The need to lift the bulging vagina or uterus to urinate. Discomfort over the low back area Urinary leakage with intercourse.

How To Diagnose It?

Your GP or Gynecologist will physically examine the pelvic area to assess the bulging of organs. Other than physical examination Ultrasound, MRI can be done. A pelvic physiotherapist or women's health physiotherapist will do an internal vaginal examination to check pelvic floor muscles and the position of prolapsed organs.

Available Treatment Options

Various treatment options are available based on the level of prolapse. It is categorized as a level of displacement from its regular position as 0 to 4, varying from no prolapse to maximal possible decent from each site out of the vagina.

The physiotherapy approach will work on conservative treatment, including strengthening of Pelvic floor muscles, controlled and conscious contractions of pelvic floor muscles with the help of the biofeedback method and vaginal cones will help to strengthen the entire Pelvic floor structure. Along with pelvic floor muscles core activation, abdominal strengthening exercises will help maintain proper abdominal pressure, which in turn helps maintain pelvic floor muscles and good posture. Other approaches include mechanical treatment, inserting a small plastic device called a pessary into the vagina to support the drooping organs and help them remain in their anatomical position.

Preventive Measures

Preventive measures will not help treat or prevent pelvic organ prolapse, but they will help reduce the symptoms and prevent its progression.

Maintaining proper posture to avoid imbalances between abdominal muscles and pelvic floor muscles. Eating fibre-rich food and drinking plenty of water prevent constipation and straining. Seeking treatment for a chronic cough can place extra pressure on your pelvic organs. Visiting a physiotherapist after delivering a baby and doing regular exercises. Doing guided pelvic floor exercises throughout pregnancy. Losing weight if you're overweight Avoid lifting heavy objects. Cessation of smoking.