Pelvic Floor Disorders: Unpleasant Aftermath Of Vaginal Childbirth

Study conducted on Scottish mothers show that a planned vaginal delivery after a previous C-section in past can increase risk of women needing surgery for pelvic dysfunction, later in life

Vaginal childbirth or what we may call natural delivery is the common mode of childbirth. There has been an increased conversation about the pros and cons of both vaginal birth and cesarean section which is becoming a popular choice among women who might sometimes electively choose it over the former. While studies show that C-cuts have more complications associated with them, however little is discussed about the hassles concerned with vaginal deliveries. Pelvic floor disorders or conditions affecting a woman's pelvic organs such as the bladder and bowel movements are spoken about in the least and are a far more common aftermath of natural delivery than we might know.

Childbirth can be a physically straining process that can result in prolapsed or sagging of the pelvic organs, weakening of pelvic muscles and might also affect the connective tissues. The common conditions that might affect women are stress urinary incontinence, overactive bladder syndrome, pelvic organ prolapsed and faecal incontinence.

Pelvic floor dysfunction

The pelvic floor might be defined as the muscles, ligaments and other connective tissue that might support pelvic organs in a woman's body such as the bladder, uterus, vagina and other organs. While there could be many other causes of pelvic floor dysfunction, one common cause is childbirth. People affected by the condition may have weak or inflexible pelvic muscles. When the muscles are too tightened,women might face difficulty in passing urine or stool. Sometimes, the organs within the pelvic area might drop and press down on the rectum and bladder, creating pressure and causing inconvenience. The following are some conditions that might affect a woman after a vaginal delivery-

Obstructed defecation - the stool enters the rectum but doesn't get emptied from the bowels. This might make women feel constipated all the time. Rectocele- a tissue from rectum might protrude the vagina and the stool might get blocked in the pocket formed by it. A bulge in the vagina could be formed Pelvic organ prolapse - the pelvic organs might sag or drop due to weakened collagen Uterine Prolapse the uterus might descend and push into the vagina.

Symptoms To Keep In Mind

These uro-gynaecological disorders might cause many physical inconveniences that might manifest in the form of the following symptoms-

Stress Urinary Incontinence- affected people might experience tiny leaks of urine when coughing or sneezing. Urge Incontinence- affected people might have an overactive bladder and might feel an urgent need to pass urine fearing involuntary flow of it Fecal Incontinence- affected people might suffer involuntary loss of stool

Planned Vaginal Birth After A Past C-Cut ?

A study conducted on nearly 47, 414 Scottish women who had a previous history of undergoing c-section found that a planned vaginal birth (after having a c-section in previous pregnancy) has been associated with 2 to 3 fold increased risk of these women opting surgery for pelvic organ prolapsed or urinary incontinence later in life. This risk was found comparatively low in women opting for planned cesarean section for the delivery.

