Pele, Brazilian Soccer Legend Dies At 82 After Battle With Cancer

Greatest footballer and Brazilian legend Pele has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with Colon cancer.

Brazilian football legend Pele, the greatest player ever in the history of soccer, has died at the age of 82. In a statement, Pele's family said "inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele". Pele was the only player who won the title of the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962, and 1970. According to the reports, he had been suffering from kidney and prostate problems. Recently he also underwent surgery to remove tumor from his colon (September 2021). However, he was re-admitted to the hospital in November 2022.

A inspira o e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pel , que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre. . Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pel , who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i Pel (@Pele) December 29, 2022

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pel , who peacefully passed away today. Love, love, and love, forever," was tweeted by Pele's official Twitter handle informing the world about the sad news for his fans and the football community.

Giving the news about his death to his fans his daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele's family's hand on his body in the hospital. She captioned the post: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Tributes Pour In For The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. Here are some of the tributes:

The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. 3 times World Cup winner, more than a thousand goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele pic.twitter.com/ovlL3rA4h5 osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) December 29, 2022

We mark the passing of the legendary Pel , known to many as the king of the "beautiful game." This image of a spiral galaxy in the constellation Sculptor shows the colors of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/sOYfKdTeAJ NASA (@NASA) December 29, 2022

Pel was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

FIFA and all of the football world is mourning the death of O Eterno Rei the eternal king. Rest in peace, Pel . Our thoughts and sympathies are with your family, friends and all who had the joy of watching you play. FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government has declared a three-day mourning period to pay tribute to the greatest footballer of all time - Pele.