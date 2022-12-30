Pele, Brazilian Soccer Legend Dies At 82 After Battle With Cancer

Sign In
Pele, Brazilian football legend, Dies At 82 After Long Battle With Colon Cancer

Greatest footballer and Brazilian legend Pele has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with Colon cancer.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : December 30, 2022 6:12 AM IST

Brazilian football legend Pele, the greatest player ever in the history of soccer, has died at the age of 82. In a statement, Pele's family said "inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele". Pele was the only player who won the title of the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962, and 1970. According to the reports, he had been suffering from kidney and prostate problems. Recently he also underwent surgery to remove tumor from his colon (September 2021). However, he was re-admitted to the hospital in November 2022.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pel , who peacefully passed away today. Love, love, and love, forever," was tweeted by Pele's official Twitter handle informing the world about the sad news for his fans and the football community.

Giving the news about his death to his fans his daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele's family's hand on his body in the hospital. She captioned the post: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Tributes Pour In For The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. Here are some of the tributes:

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government has declared a three-day mourning period to pay tribute to the greatest footballer of all time - Pele.

