Pediatric Stroke Induced By COVID: Look Out For These 6 Symptoms

Due to COVID 19 children also have been experiencing strokes, says a new study.

During and after the COVID 19 pandemic, a lot of adults suffered from severe heart health problems like stroke. According to a recent study, apparently children are also vulnerable to having a stroke. The study analyzed the medical charts of 16 hospital patients who suffered from ischemic stroke between months of March and June in the year 2021. The cases pertaining to stroke among children increases after the COVID 19 surge, especially among children in the United States.

The authors said the symptoms of stroke among children are not similar to what we see among adults. Children may have weakness on one side of the body but can often have an altered mental state or difficulty walking. They further warned, even kids who were asymptomatic from COVID could go on to experience a serious complication like stroke. The symptoms of stroke among children are a lot different from what adults face. Children experience a feeling of weakness on one side of the body, might face difficulty walking and have an altered mental health state. Children who were found to be asymptomatic patients of COVID might also experience serious health complications like stroke.

Causes Of Pediatric Stroke Among Children

It is difficult to pinpoint the specific causes of stroke among children. sometimes it happens because of cerebrovascular anomalies. any condition that are characterized by malformed blood vessels could be one of the causes of stroke in a child.

It can be genetic. Disorders like sickle cell, clotting disorders, and others.

Environmental causes: carbon monoxide poisoning, infection, medication, trauma, vasculitis, and dissection.

Congenital causes: Aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, Moya-moya syndrome, and also other cerebrovascular anomalies.

Symptoms Of Pediatric Stroke

Stroke in children typically begins suddenly. Symptoms may include (but are not limited to) the following:

Might experience weakness on one particular side of the body.

Difficulty with language and slurred speech.

Difficulty walking or balancing.

Problems with vision.

Feeling suddenly lethargic or drowsy.

Seizure (unusual rhythmic movement of one or both sides of the body).

