Peabo Bryson dies after suffering stroke: Key facts about a medical emergency that can turn fatal within minutes

Peabo Bryson's reported death following a stroke highlights the urgency of recognizing warning signs early. Healthcare professionals say that medical treatment can significantly improve outcomes and survival.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 3, 2026 11:18 AM IST

Peabo Bryson. (Image: Instagram)

R&B singer Peabo Bryson, 75, whose iconic Disney songs 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World' won him two Grammy Awards has passed away. His family said the singer passed away peacefully in his home with family on 2 June.

Peabo Bryson's cause of death

In a statement shared to a media outlet, the 75-year-old's family expressed their gratitude to fans around the globe for their love and support. "We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends and colleagues around the world," the statement read. "While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

The family did not disclose Peabo Bryson's cause of death but a spokesman for the musician confirmed to a leading media outlet that the 75-year-old had a stroke on May 28 and that he was in the care of medical staff until his death.

Legendary singer-songwriter Peabo Bryson is currently receiving medical care after suffering a stroke, according to his representatives https://t.co/KbxEuY344x philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 31, 2026

What is a stroke?

Stroke is a severe medical condition that occurs when blood flow to parts of the brain is blocked or reduced preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. Experts warn that brain cellsstart to die in a matter of minutes when this medical emergency is left untreated.

There are two types of strokes i.e. ischemic and hemorrhagic. A stroke that occurs when an artery is blocked is called ischemic. Whereas a stroke caused by bleeding in the brain is called hemorrhagic. Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) also known as a mini-stroke can happen when blood flow to the brain is temporarily stopped.

Symptoms of stroke

Here are some common symptoms of stroke you should watch out for. Dr. Sanjeeva KumarGupta, senior interventional cardiologist at CK Birla Hospital explains why it is important to BE FAST when it comes to determining cases of stroke:

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B - Balance: If a person suddenly loses balance or coordination

E - Eyes: If a person suddenly loses vision in one or both eyes or has difficulty seeing

F - Face: If the person's face appears uneven or droops on one side

A - Arms: If the arms feel weak or one arm cannot be lifted properly

S - Speech: If the person has difficulty speaking, slurred speech or understanding speech

T - Time: Call an ambulance immediately or take the person to a hospital

Why immediate treatment matters

Speaking about stroke management, Dr. Gupta points out that stroke is a medical emergency and every minute matters. The cardiologist further told TheHealthsite.Com, "Early diagnosis and timely treatment can minimize brain damage and improve recovery. People should never ignore sudden weakness in one arm, drooping mouth, difficulty in speaking and loss of balance as timely medical treatment could save their life."

According to the expert some lifestyle changes such as keeping blood pressure under control, managing diabetes, quitting smoking, losing weight, getting regular exercise and eating a healthy diet can reduce the risk of stroke. As fans mourn the loss of Peabo Bryson his remarkable musical legacy continues to live on having touched millions of people throughout the world.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or stroke-related concerns.