Seed Cycling For Women With PCOD/PCOS: Is It Really Effective?

Seed cycling is a dietary routine that aids in hormone balance. Read on to know how it works, and who should incorporate it into their daily routine.

If you suffer from hormone imbalance, you might have probably heard about seed cycling from someone in your circle. There has been a lot of discussion around seed cycling, so let us get to the bottom of it today.

First of all, who can try seed cycling? Any woman who has irregular periods, excessive hair loss, acne, hirsutism, premenstrual syndrome, mood swings, cravings, or any other symptom of PCOS can try seed cycling.

What is seed cycling?

Seed cycling is a dietary routine that aids in hormone balance and reproductive optimization. For the first 14 days of your menstrual cycle, known as the follicular period, women are instructed to eat 1 tbsp each of freshly ground flax and pumpkin seeds per day. Then there is the luteal phase, which is the second part of your cycle. Eat 1 tablespoon each of ground sunflower and sesame seeds until the first day of your next period, which marks the start of the following cycle.

How does seed cycling work?

At the moment, there is some research being done to see if seed cycling works. The statements are primarily based on personal anecdotes and theories. The basic idea of the theory. Is it phytoestrogens that make a difference? Let us have a look at how this works.

Plant-based estrogens, such as those found in flax and pumpkin seeds, will increase estrogen levels throughout the follicular phase of our cycle. The lignans in sunflower and sesame seeds then block estrogen synthesis after ovulation. Furthermore, progesterone is boosted by vitamin E, and there is much of evidence that the healthy fats and micronutrients found in seeds are advantageous to fertility. Good fats are high in micronutrients like selenium and vitamin E, which work as antioxidants to fight free radicals and aid to reduce inflammation.

So, the second question I often get is, "What if my cycles are highly irregular?" So that is what I'm going to talk about. Now, if you have a regular period, which means a normal cycle that is usually between 28 and 35 days, which is the margin or what a regular cycle is. If you have a period where you know what day it falls on and then you have it for that amount of time, like the next month, then you have a regular cycle. So, you have no idea when you ovulate, and you have no idea about anything else. You can use the moon cycle to your advantage.

You will start your flaxseed and pumpkin seeds on the first day of the new moon. Start with sesame and sunflower seeds two weeks later. The reason we do it on the Moon is since it is said that women are in tune with the moon. As a result, it may take three to four cycles to notice any effect. So do not believe you are not going to start, because you will, and then you will start to have a regular cycle the next month.

Can it cure PCOD/PCOS?

It is important to remember that this is a food-based strategy. And all food-based approaches, for that matter, the outcomes will differ from one individual to the next. The impact of the outcomes will be influenced by how well you stick to your commitment and what else is going on in your life. So, this is not a magic medication or a magical cure of any type. If you are still under a lot of stress, eating unhealthy foods, drinking alcohol, and so on, you may not see improvements. As a result, this is something you should incorporate into your daily routine.

The article is written by Dietitian Shivani Kandwal, Nutritionist, Diabetes Educator, Founder of Nutrivibes.