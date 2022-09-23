- Health A-Z
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a disorder that comprises multiple signs and symptoms of ovarian dysfunction and its subsequent effects like infrequent and scanty periods, acne and unwanted hair, weight gain and conception issues. It is a widespread problem in the reproductive age. The exact cause is unknown, but the most likely explanation is a family history of polycystic ovary syndrome and inactivity leading to Insulin resistance and obesity. A fundamental reason is a mental stress. Stress is implicated in the cause and worsening of symptoms of the polycystic ovarian syndrome. Stress can lead to a higher level of cortisol which does not work in our favour. Prolonged elevation of cortisol levels hinders the immune system, worsens insulin resistance, and increases androgen hormones.
Dr Mukta Kapila, Director & HOD, Obstetrics & Minimal Invasive Gynae, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram shares that despite the stress, PCOS patients must learn stress management skills to manage this condition actively.
Losing weight cuts down hormonal imbalance. Even shedding 10% of the body weight can bring your periods back to normal. In addition, weight loss leads to insulin sensitivity and improvement in her symptoms.
In addition to taking the medication which will help you, lifestyle modification in terms of exercise and a balanced diet with high fibre content are advisable.
In a nutshell, learn to live like a bird, i.e. eat small frequent meals. Going against nature leads to many problems. It is a self-created problem, and the best is self-healing. Take medication from your doctor until you don't fall back on track, and let your body heal.
