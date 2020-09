Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects many women and girls. It is caused by elevated levels of androgens or male hormones. It can due to due to genetic and environmental factors. Today, many women suffer from this condition that can lead to serious health issues including infertility. According to experts almost 3 to 4 out of 10 women suffer from this condition. As we are observing PCOS Awareness Month in September, it is crucial to raise awareness about this condition and look at ways that can prevent it. Also Read - Sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea surge in older sexually active women

This year, PCOS Awareness Month promotes further research and knowledge of this terrible disease. PCOS affects almost 20 per cent women between the ages of 18 and 44. It is one of the leading causes of infertility. Recurrence of this disease is very common. But timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of long term complications like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and endometrial disease. This month is all about raising awareness and helping improve the lives of those affected by PCOS through overcoming symptoms and changing the lifestyle that leads to PCOS. So, on the occasion of PCOS Awareness Month, let us look at a few ways to bring down our risk of this disease. Also Read - Avoid these foods if your estrogen level is high

Exercise regularly

Excess weight is one of the main triggers of PCOS. On this PCOS Awareness Month, take a pledge to exercise regularly. Any kind of physical activity will help. Go for a walk, run or exercise at home if you don’t want to go to a gym. But whatever form of exercise you choose, you need to perform it daily. Focus on lower abdomen exercises, which help you get rid of belly fat. Any weight loss will help reduce symptoms of this condition. Even if the numbers on your weighing scale remain the same, your fitness level will go up and this too will help.

Follow a well-balanced diet

Your diet can make a huge difference in your risk factor. Be sure to follow a nutritious and well-balanced diet. Ban sugary and fried foods completely from your diet. High calorie foods are also a big no. Stay away from junk food. Have more fibre-rich foods and avoid dairy products. Try and have out small meals throughout the day instead to 3 big meals. This will help you avoid snacks and help you maintain an ideal weight.

Avoid stress

Modern life is stressful and this can trigger PCOS. So, try to avoid stress. Try relaxation techniques like yoga and pranayamas. Surya Namaskar everyday will help as will meditation. Try and spend some time in nature every day. Go for a walk and breath in fresh air. Spend time with family and friends. All this will help you relax.

Say yes to herbs

There are many herbs that can help you avoid PCOS. Try having fenugreek or methi leaves everyday. Chew on some tulsi or basil leaves every day. This will help you maintain insulin levels. This is important because PCOS patients have high levels of insulin. A tablespoon of honey mixed with lemon and water is also good. These foods substances can help prevent or delay the onset of this condition.