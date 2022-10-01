PCOS And Other Related Lifestyle Disorders: How Holistic Living Can Provide A Better Lifestyle?

How living a holistic life can impact PCOS and other related lifestyle disorders?

PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Lifestyle health issues are mainly caused due to bad lifestyle choices like unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking, drinking, inadequate sleep, stress, etc. These health conditions have witnessed a considerable surge in recent years. Lifestyle-related health issues like obesity, thyroid, PCOS / PCOD and diabetes can only be addressed by adopting a clean and holistic lifestyle. Let's discuss how adopting a holistic lifestyle can be a solution to treat health issues like PCOS, which is vastly prevalent in women these days. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, is a hormonal imbalance that affects 6% to 12% of women in the reproductive age group. The root cause behind this health condition is yet to be known, but it is believed that insulin resistance and an increase in the production of male hormones, androgen, are responsible for it. Some symptoms women with PCOS suffer are diabetes, obesity, unrequired hair growth, acne and irregular periods. Although the symptoms can be controlled by adopting a holistic lifestyle, there is no cure for PCOS.

What Is A Holistic Lifestyle?

A holistic lifestyle is a living style in which the mind, body and soul are nurtured to focus on overall well-being. To have overall good health, we must take care of our physical, mental and spiritual health. Although a holistic approach toward life differs from person to person, it is all about living a balanced and healthy life. Moreover, adopting holistic living is not a one-day phenomenon but a consistent and conscious everyday way of living.

A holistic approach is a way of life where you incorporate healthy habits and practices into your daily routine, like maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, adding clean and plant-based nutrition, exercising, meditating, practising mindfulness and nurturing a connection between mind and body. Our mind has the power to bring changes in our lives. Therefore, we must be careful about our thoughts.

How To Adopt A Holistic Lifestyle?

Adopting a holistic lifestyle can be the solution to managing lifestyle health issues like PCOS. Shikha Dwivedi Msc. Clinical nutrition and dietetics at OZiva share five tips that can help you adopt a holistic lifestyle:

Maintain a daily routine: The best way to adopt a holistic lifestyle is by maintaining a daily regime. Try to practice certain things every day to make it a habit. It is said that it takes 21 days to form a habit; follow a regime diligently to see the benefit. Believe in yourself and don't stress: Until and unless you believe in yourself, nobody can help you. Therefore, believe in yourself and remain committed to a holistic lifestyle that will lead to overall wellness. High levels of stress can increase adrenaline and cortisol levels in the body. Therefore, it is best to immediately curb those rising stress levels by seeking professional help or trying simple things to make you happy. Eat well and remain hydrated: Adopting a holistic lifestyle comes with a balanced diet. Include a lot of fruits, vegetables, fibre and protein-rich foods in your diet to avoid health problems. In addition, adopting simple habits like eating clean, including plant-based supplements and drinking adequate water, can help fulfil the holistic lifestyle approach. Also, avoid processed foods with artificial ingredients and highly processed, deep-fried and sugary foods that offer empty calories. Meditate: Research has revealed how meditation can bring peace and quietness to our mind, which leads to several health benefits. With meditation, the ongoing disturbance of the mind slows down, making us feel more relaxed and happy. Physical activities: Indulge in 30 minutes daily, like practising yoga, going for walks, exercising in the gym, swimming, etc. Physical activities not just help you lose weight, it makes you active. Unfortunately, with most of us living a sedentary lifestyle, it becomes difficult to exercise regularly. To keep yourself active, use stairs instead of elevators and stroll in your home rather than just sitting on the couch.

Conclusion

Our lifestyle choices can either help or hinder us from leading a better life. Therefore, it is our call to ensure the right decision and adopt a holistic lifestyle that focuses on overall well-being. Lifestyle health issues like PCOS can be taken care of with a holistic approach, incorporating good dietary habits, including plant-based supplements.