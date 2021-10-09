How Taking Oral Contraceptive Pills Helps Women With PCOS

Oral Contraceptive Pills,

PCOS symptoms are associated with high levels of androgens, birth control pills help lower the hormone levels. Read on to know more

For Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), irregular or absent menstrual periods, menstrual cramps, acne, PMS, and endometriosis, adolescent girls and young women are frequently prescribed oral contraceptive pills. Oral contraceptives lower hormone levels and regulate menstrual cycles in PCOS girls. Hormone patches and a vaginal hormone ring can also help reduce hormone levels in PCOS girls.

Dr. Anindita Singh, a Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata, shares her insights on some of the benefits of using oral contraceptive pills for these patients. She explains:

How can birth control affect PCOS?

PCOS symptoms are associated with high levels of androgens. Birth control pills lower the hormone levels and mask some of the unpleasant symptoms.

For those who do not want to become pregnant, treating PCOS frequently entails using hormonal birth control to manage PCOS symptoms such as painful periods, acne, and excess body hair. The pill, patch, and ring work by preventing ovulation, thereby lowering the number of cysts on the ovary. PCOS symptoms can also be reduced when the total number of periods is lessened due to contraception.

Taking pills is a saviour for people who don't want to get pregnant but have PCOS to manage their non-period symptoms. The hormones in the pill can reduce hair growth and acne breakouts in addition to lighter or fewer periods. For most women who use the pill to treat PCOS, a combination pill containing oestrogen and progestin is the best option. The hormones in this type of pill work to prevent ovulation, reduce ovarian cysts, and reduce PCOS-related hormone side effects. If a person is unable to take oestrogen, progestin-only pills may help with PCOS symptoms.

Benefits of using oral contraceptive pills for young women with PCOS

There are many benefits of using contraceptive pills for women with PCOS. For example

Regular and Lighter Periods

The Pill is also known to cause regular and lighter periods. Oral contraceptives can help regulate your menstrual cycle so that your period comes every 28 days and less frequently on extended pill cycles. This is significant because not having your periods may result in excessive growth of the endometrium, the lining inside your uterus. Excessive growth can result in prolonged and heavy periods, as well as a condition known as endometrial hyperplasia. Because this is a precursor to endometrial cancer, it is critical to ensure that the endometrium is shed on a daily or cyclical basis.

Less Unwanted Hair

Oral contraceptives can reduce androgen hormone levels, reducing the amount of excess hair growth also known as hirsutism. It can take up to 6 months to see a reduction in unwanted hair on the face, chest, back, and stomach.

Fewer or Milder Cramps, or No Cramps

Oral contraceptive pills can be beneficial in relieving cramps.

Lower risk of anaemia

Because oral contraceptive pills cause less menstrual bleeding, girls who use them are less likely to become anaemic. Oral contraceptives also reduce your risk of developing endometrial or uterine lining cancer, ovarian cancer, and ovarian cysts.

Prevent acne

Acne can be improved by using oral contraceptives. Most types of pills contain hormones that can help prevent acne from forming. But be patient; it may take a few months to see an improvement

