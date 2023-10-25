Hormonal Imbalance: Try These 6 Lifestyle Changes For PCOS Management

Your journey to better health and hormonal balance begins with these lifestyle changes.

PCOS is a prevalent multifactorial endocrine disorder characterized by chronic anovulation, which often manifests through irregular periods, hirsutism, and weight gain. Astonishingly, PCOS affects women on a global scale, with prevalence rates ranging from 6% to 26%. In this guide tailored to women in India, we'll explore six practical adjustments you can make to your daily life. From what you eat to how you exercise, manage stress, and sleep, these changes can help restore hormonal balance and provide much-needed relief from the challenges PCOS presents.

Whether you're newly diagnosed or seeking to enhance your PCOS management, here are six lifestyle changes for PCOS:

Opt For A Balanced Diet: With whole grains and Omega-3 sources such as walnuts, almonds and flax seeds, a balanced diet helps stabilize blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of insulin spikes. Regular Physical Exercise: You have various options like brisk walks in your local park, cycling around your neighbourhood, or swimming if you can access a pool. Engaging in these activities boosts insulin sensitivity and helps control body weight, a common concern for PCOS patients. Discovering an activity you enjoy makes sticking to a consistent exercise routine easier. Stress Control: Cortisol is a considerable stress mediator that has been implicated in PCOS. However, there are accessible ways to beat stress. Meditation gives you a peaceful break during hectic days, helping you find your centre and easing stress's toll on your body. TRENDING NOW Also Read Plate to Progress: Leveraging Nutrition to Enhance PCOS Management

Conclusion

These steps can help you manage PCOS effectively. Everyone's situation is unique, so it's a good idea to seek personalized advice from a healthcare professional when managing your PCOS. Your journey to better health and hormonal balance begins with these lifestyle changes.