Gynecologist Explains The Difference Between Ovarian Cysts And PCOS

It is possible for women to have multiple ovarian cysts without also having PCOS.

Ovarian cysts and PCOS are conditions with many common symptoms. As a result, many women often confuse the two and believe they have PCOS when they do not.

Often women tend to believe that if they have ovarian cysts then they have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). This is not quite true. You can have ovarian cysts and not have PCOS as there are various types of cysts that don't relate to PCOS. Moreover, a lot of women with PCOS don't have cysts on their ovaries.

In this article, Dr Asha Hiremath, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Indiranagar, Bangalore helps us better understand the difference between ovarian cysts and PCOS.

What are ovarian cysts?

Ovarian cysts are sacs or pockets filled with fluid within the ovary or on its surface. Women have two ovaries which are about the size and shape of an almond. The eggs develop and mature in the ovaries during the reproductive years. The majority of cysts are non-cancerous and may not require any treatment, but others may have symptoms and can be healed only through treatment.

Some of the symptoms experienced while having a cyst are as follows-

A constant or intermittent pain in the lower abdomen.

The flow of the periods might be heavy of light or sometimes it becomes irregular.

Types of ovarian cyst

Functional cysts, the ovarian cysts that are caused by the functioning of your reproductive system, are the most common type. Follicle and corpus luteum cysts are two varieties of functional cysts.

Follicle Cyst

During a woman's menstrual cycle, an egg develops in a sac called a follicle that is located in the ovaries. In most cases, this follicle or sac ruptures, releasing an egg. If the follicle does not rupture, the fluid within it can accumulate and form a cyst on the ovary.

Corpus luteum cysts

Follicle sacs usually dissolve after an egg is released. If the sac does not dissolve and the follicle opening is sealed, extra fluid can collect inside the sac, resulting in a corpus luteum cyst.

There are other types of cysts that are less common than functional cysts: These include:

Dermoid cysts

Dermoid cysts are more common in younger women. These cysts frequently contain unusual contents such as hair, tooth or bone fragments, fatty tissue, and so on. This is due to the fact that these cysts develop from cells in the ovary that produce eggs. An egg has the capability of developing into any type of cell. As a result, these cysts can produce a variety of tissues.

Cystadenomas

These are formed by cells that cover the outside of the ovary. Serous cystadenomas are filled with a thin fluid, whereas mucinous cystadenomas are filled with a thick mucus-like fluid. These cysts are frequently attached to an ovary, and some grow to be quite large.

Endometriomas

Endometriosis is a condition in which endometrial tissue, lines the womb and is found outside the uterus. It occasionally forms cysts that fill with blood. Because the old blood within these cysts resembles chocolate, they are sometimes referred to as chocolate cysts. It can cause painful periods and infertility.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects a large number of reproductive-age women. The exact cause of PCOS is unknown but it's linked to abnormal hormone levels. Ovaries produce estrogen and progesterone (hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle), as well as small amounts of male hormones called androgens. But women with PCOS produce higher than normal amounts of androgens leading to imbalance in their hormone levels, which in turn causes their body to skip menstrual periods. Women with PCOS may have ovarian cysts, but these cysts are a result of hormonal imbalance.

Usually, doctors consider three qualifying criteria to diagnose PCOS, which are

Irregular periods

Hormone imbalance/ Elevated androgen levels

Having ovarian cysts

You may have ovarian cysts, but if your period is regular and your hormone balance is normal, then you don't have PCOS.

Menstrual problems, reduced fertility, hair growth, obesity, and acne are all associated with PCOS. Early detection and treatment of the condition will help to reduce risks such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

PCOS may also cause symptoms like

Hair growth on the body

Issues related to pregnancy

Pain in the lower abdomen

Increase body weight.

What do women need to know?

Women need to know the difference between the two as both ovarian cysts and PCOS are conditions with many common symptoms. Some of the symptoms that overlap are heavy or irregular periods, bloating, pelvic pain, nausea, etc. As a result, many women often confuse the two and believe they have PCOS when they do not.

The most notable difference between the two conditions is that PCOS causes a significant hormonal imbalance, whereas ovarian cysts do not. It is also possible for women to have multiple ovarian cysts without also having PCOS. Remember having ovarian cysts may be a symptom of PCOS, and not a cause for sure.

When to consult a doctor?

If you experience any of the symptoms or you're unsure between PCOS and ovarian cyst, it is always recommended to see your gynecologist or a family doctor for early treatment. Some ovarian cysts have the potential to become cancer. So, it is advisable to treat it before it becomes cancerous.