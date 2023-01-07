How to deal with PCOS and related mental disorders

Effects Of PCOS On Mental Health: How To Deal With It

PCOS not only affects women's reproductive health but has a significant negative influence on their mental health as well.

A statistical study found that between the ages of 20 and 29, roughly 16 per cent of the women suffered from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). This data implies that PCOS is a common hormonal and psychological disorder among females. PCOS is a common cause of female infertility. In addition to infertility, PCOS causes major mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorders. In fact, PCOS and mental health are inextricably linked. Moreover, anxiety, depression, psychological discomfort and social phobias are common in patients with polycystic ovary syndrome.

PCOS and related mental health issues can both be treated with early detection and long-term management strategies. Apart from that, proper diet, exercise and a healthy lifestyle are also considered to be helpful in dealing with the syndrome.

Talking to the HealthSite, Dr. Anu Sadashiv, Reproductive Medicine Specialist, Milann, Kumara Park, explains the link between PCOS and mental health. Excerpts follow -

How PCOS impact mental health

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a complex disorder that poses a negative impact on various areas of an individual's health, with mental health being on the top. In fact, people with PCOS are frequently diagnosed with anxiety and depression disorders as well.

Neurotransmitters transfer signals as an intermediary between the brain and the nervous system. Serotonin, on the other hand, is the nervous system's chemical messenger that is linked to happy emotions. However, serotonin and other neurotransmitters are often low in PCOS patients, which is why they frequently experience sadness and anxiety symptoms.

In addition, symptoms of PCOS include obesity, increased facial hair, acne, skin tags, and hair loss, amongst others which all together hampers the self-confidence of the concerned individual and results in anxiety and depression. Moreover, PCOS hampers fertility in women, which again becomes a cause of stress for them.

How to deal with PCOS and related mental disorders

Keep up a healthy lifestyle: Women with PCOS may find it difficult to maintain a healthy weight due to insulin resistance. But there is nothing that a standard set of exercises and a healthy diet can't do. It is reasonable to say that keeping a healthy lifestyle can not only help you deal with PCOS but also the mental health related issues that come along with it. In fact, according to a study by NCBI, exercise is useful for enhancing the health-related quality of life and PCOS symptom discomfort.

Opting medications: There exist certain medications that can certainly help you deal with mental disorders associated with PCOS, such as metformin. According to an NCBI study, metformin aids in the treatment of depressive symptoms in PCOS patients. In addition, intrauterine hormonal devices and oral contraceptive pills are among the birth control options that can help reduce irregular periods brought on by PCOS. Moreover, it is recommended to consult a specialist and discuss your condition before opting for any kind of medication.

Takeaway message

PCOS is a typical hormonal condition that affects women and has a significant negative influence on both their mental and reproductive health. Some of the common PCOS- related mental disorders include anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and eating disorders, amongst others. But both PCOS and the related mental disorders can be treated with the proper diet, exercise, healthy lifestyle, and right medications