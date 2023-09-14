12 Tips To Reverse Pre-Diabetes/Diabetes In Women With PCOS

With the right strategies, you can lead a healthier, more fulfilling life despite PCOS-related challenges.

Women with PCOS have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Here are some lifestyle changes that can help reverse pre-diabetes or diabetes in women with PCOS.

A common hormonal disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women worldwide. One of the significant concerns for women with PCOS is the increased risk of developing insulin resistance, pre-diabetes, and even type 2 diabetes. Research suggests that women who have PCOS are four times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to those who did not have the disorder. According to the US CDC, more than 50 per cent of women with PCOS develop type 2 diabetes by age 40.

"However, with the right lifestyle changes and proactive measures, it is possible to reverse or manage these conditions effectively," says Dr. Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi.

The expert shares some tips that can help reverse pre-diabetes or diabetes in women with PCOS.

1. Healthy Eating Habits

Diet plays a pivotal role in managing blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. Opt for a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of vegetables. Minimize refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, and processed foods. Focus on foods with a low glycemic index to help stabilize blood sugar levels.

2. Portion Control

Overeating can lead to weight gain and exacerbate insulin resistance. Practice portion control to avoid excessive calorie intake. Smaller, more frequent meals can help stabilize blood sugar levels throughout the day.

3. Fiber-Rich Foods

Fiber aids in regulating blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity. Include plenty of fiber-rich foods like whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables in your diet.

4. Choose Healthy Fats

Opt for healthy fats such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon. These fats can help improve insulin sensitivity and support overall cardiovascular health.

5. Regular Exercise

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to improve insulin sensitivity. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling can be incredibly beneficial.

6. Strength Training

Incorporate strength training exercises into your routine. Building lean muscle mass can help increase insulin sensitivity and improve metabolism.

7. Stress Management

Stress can exacerbate insulin resistance. Practicing relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

8. Weight Management

If you are overweight or obese, even a modest weight loss can significantly improve insulin resistance and reduce the risk of diabetes. Set realistic weight loss goals and seek support from a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian.

9. Regular Monitoring

Keep a close eye on your blood sugar levels. Regular monitoring can help you understand how your diet and lifestyle choices affect your glucose levels. Work with your healthcare provider to set target ranges and create a monitoring schedule.

10. Medication or Supplements

In some cases, your healthcare provider may recommend medications or supplements to help manage blood sugar levels. Metformin, for example, is a commonly prescribed medication for women with PCOS and insulin resistance.

11. Support Network

Seek support from healthcare professionals, support groups, or friends and family who understand your journey. A support network can provide motivation and encouragement when faced with challenges.

12. Consistency

Consistency is key when it comes to managing pre-diabetes or diabetes with PCOS. Implementing these lifestyle changes and sticking with them over the long term can yield significant improvements.

Conclusion

Reversing pre-diabetes or diabetes in women with PCOS is achievable with dedication and a proactive approach. By adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, and seeking professional guidance, when necessary, you can take control of your health and reduce the risks associated with insulin resistance and diabetes. Remember that every small step towards a healthier lifestyle counts, and the journey to improved health is worth the effort. Consult with your healthcare provider to create a personalized plan tailored to your unique needs and circumstances. With the right strategies, you can lead a healthier, more fulfilling life despite PCOS-related challenges.

