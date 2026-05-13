PCOS vs PMOS: What every woman should know

PCOS has officially been renamed PMOS to better reflect its hormonal and metabolic impact. These changes clarify misconceptions, improves awareness, diagnosis and long term treatment worldwide.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 13, 2026 6:10 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

PCOS vs PMOS. (Image: AI Generated)

For years, millions of women across the world have known the hormonal condition Polycystic Ovary Syndrome as PCOS. However, in a major global medical update announced this week, healthcare professionals worldwide have officially changed the name to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome or PMOS.

The decision was published in the medical journal The Lanceton 12 May, titled "Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, the new name for polycystic ovary syndrome: a multistep global consensus process". According to researchers the condition affects nearly 1 in 8 women worldwide and has more to do with just reproductive health.

The new term PMOS is used for the larger issues of hormones, metabolism and endocrinopathy related to the disorder. Many women have been confused about the change of name and whether PCOS and PMOS are two different diseases. The answer is No! It's the new medical term for the condition that was once called PCOS. The publication notes that the old name was a mistake because many women who are diagnosed with PCOS don't have cysts in their ovaries.

PMOS. (Image: AI Generated)

What is PMOS?

Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is a chronic hormonal condition which may impact periods, fertility, metabolism, skin and mental health. The disease is associated with hormonal imbalanc particularly insulin resistance and excess androgen.

Excessive facial hair, acne, irregular periods, weight gain, thinning hair and difficulty getting pregnant are common symptoms of PMOS in women. Additionally some individuals may also experience anxiety, depression and fatigue. According to Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director and Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, she has pointed out that the symptoms are different from person to person hinting that diagnosis is frequently delayed.

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Why experts renamed PCOS to PMOS

The term "polycystic" led to years of confusion as it only referred to the damage to the ovaries and not the impact on the body, says Dr. Raheja. Many women were said to have been diagnosed late because the doctors believed that there needed to be an ovarian cyst in order for the diagnosis to be made.

One of the experts spearheading the global initiative, Professor Helena Teede, explained that the new name better captures the metabolic and endocrine basis of the condition than a reproductive disorder. The announcement has garnered a lot of responses on social media platforms and Reddit communities where many women posted about how the old name created confusion about the disorder and is treated with a lack of respect.

Hormonal imbalance. (Image: AI Generated)

Treating PMOS?

Talking about treating PMOS Dr. Raheja told TheHealthsite.Com, "Patients should understand that the proposed terminology change does not affect their current diagnosis, treatment plan or future fertility care. Long term management remains equally important and includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle, monitoring metabolic health, regulating menstrual cycles and addressing fertility concerns when needed. Many women with PCOS can successfully conceive with appropriate medical guidance, lifestyle modifications and timely treatment tailored to their individual needs." The new name is expected to help increase awareness, decrease stigma and help women get diagnosed and receive long term care earlier.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or personalised guidance.