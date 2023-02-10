PCOS: Struggling To Find The Right Doctor? You Are Not Alone

Since the cause of the condition is still being investigated, its treatment is limited to the management of varied symptoms without understanding the underlying cause

People suffering from the condition might require to visit more than one kind of doctor to effectively lessen the diversity of symptoms.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) has been essentially considered a reproductive concern but growing evidence has shown that it might be more than that. While the condition is characterized by small cysts that are formed in the ovaries and abnormal amounts of androgens or male sex hormones. However, growing evidence has been suggesting that both ovarian-related and ovarian-independent factors play a role in the condition. Many experts are now seeing the condition as a cardiometabolic concern and not merely a reproductive problem.

As per quoted experts, though PCOS has been recognized as a hormonal concern it does manifest a wide range of symptoms. As per an expert, it is yet to discover the inciting or primary factors that are causing the condition and the secondary consequences of it. Since the cause of the condition is still being investigated, its treatment is limited to the management of varied symptoms without understanding the underlying cause. Hence, people suffering from the condition might require to visit more than one kind of doctor to effectively lessen the diversity of symptoms.

What experts do you need to visit?

The treatment of PCOS is not straightforward. The word 'syndrome' suggests that it might come with a set of different problems. At one point in time, you might need to refer to a specialist who might provide you with a specific treatment. Many women limit their visits to a gynaecologist or an obstetrician. While a gynaecologist can help you resolve your concerns around missed periods and regulating your reproductive cycle, the metabolic symptoms associated with the condition like insulin resistance might go untreated and later create problems. Hence, there is a need to visit other specialists as well. Here are a few medical experts you might require on your road to getting better-

TRENDING NOW

Physician: You often start with a physician when you might notice changes in your menstrual cycle or you might observe excessive facial hair. Your clinician might then refer you to a specialist. Gynaecologist: Next in line would be a gynaecologist who will primarily focus on your reproductive health and regulation of sex hormones. PCOS is also associated with irregular periods and fertility problems and these doctors might bring your cycles back on track. Endocrinologist: PCOS is associated with other conditions like insulin resistance when your body is unable to effectively use insulin and faces problems in glucose regulation. In some cases, it might even lead to diabetes. An endocrinologist who is an expert in hormone therapy and internal medicine. He might be able to provide you a focused treatment that might help you regulate your hormones and also prevent future complications like diabetes, cardiovascular problems, metabolic syndrome, endometrial cancer and others. Dermatologist and dietician: Alongside these experts, you might occasionally need to visit a dermatologist as you might be prone to acne outbursts due to hormonal imbalances. People affected by PCOS might also need to visit a dietician to get a healthy diet plan that can help them regulate weight and also one that is free of inflammatory food substances. Psychologist: With hormones getting the better of the affected person, they are prone to suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental health problems. It is also important for the affected people to seek help from psychologists and psychiatrists on the way.

RECOMMENDED STORIES