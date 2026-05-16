PCOS renamed PMOS isn’t just reproductive disorder: It may raise risk of diabetes, weight gain and more

PMOS or polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome affects far beyond reproductive health. Research links it to diabetes, insulin resistance, weight gain, metabolic dysfunction and long-term health complications.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 19, 2026 10:36 AM IST

PCOS renamed PMOS. (Image: AI Generated)

PCOS has long been recognized as one of the most prevalent hormonal disorders in women all over the world. However, after many years of confusion and misinformation scientists have finally decided to give it a new name which is Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome or PMOS.

After years of cooperation among healthcare professionals and patient advocates, the name change was announced at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Prague. The new name is supposed to better represent the reality of the condition which affects much more than the reproductive system and the ovaries.

So why was PCOS renamed as PMOS?

The term "polycystic ovary syndrome" was misleading because there were many women who were diagnosed with the condition who actually don't have ovarian cysts, experts said. Rather, there are small immature follicles in the ovary which do not need to be removed.

Doctors note that the old name also had a very narrow scope as it did not take into account the many serious metabolic, hormonal, skin and psychological issues that are associated with the disorder. The PMOS is a global consortium behind the change that believes it reflects the impact of the condition on the body in multiple systems and could help with future diagnosis, awareness and treatment.

PMOS isn't just reproductive disorder

As per a study published in The Lancetabout 170 million people around the world are affected by PMOS and it can go undiagnosed for years. Some up to 70 per cent of patients may be unaware that they have it. Excessive body or facial hair, acne, irregular periods, fatigue, weight gain and fertility issues are some common symptoms associated with PMOS.

Health conditions linked to PMOS

Despite the well known fact about how PMOS can affect reproductive function scientists also believe that the problem may heighten the likelihood of a handful of serious health disorders. Here's the list of condition can trigger risks of certain medical problems:

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Type 2 diabetes: PMOS has been shown to exert a strong association with insulin resistance potentially leading to hyperglycemia and an increased risk for developing type 2 Diabetes. Obesity: Many women with PMOS gain weight and have a hard time losing it due to the condition impacting on the metabolism and hormonal balance. Metabolic dysfunction: According to experts metabolic dysfunction as associated with PMOS can contribute to the buildup of fat in the liver. Cardiovascular disease: PMOS may increase the risk of heart-related complications due to insulin resistance, inflammation and metabolic abnormalities. Mental health disorders: The common mental health disorders reported among women with PMOS are anxiety, depression and emotional distress due to the hormonal disorders, delayed diagnosis and concerns about body image. Infertility: Due to hormonal imbalance and irregularities in ovulation some women may find it hard to conceive naturally due to PMOS. Acne and skin problems: A rise in the level of androgens in PMOS can lead to long-lasting acne and skin problems. Facial and body hair growth: Many women who suffer from PMOS experience growth of their facial and body hair.

Scientists further notes that the new PMOS terminology can be used to encourage earlier screening for metabolic complications and support patients to be treated beyond fertility treatments. The transition from PCOS to PMOS is predicted to be ongoing globally over the next 3 years.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. PCOS or PMOS symptoms, risks and treatment vary widely. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis.