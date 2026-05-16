PCOS renamed PMOS isn’t just reproductive disorder: It may raise risk of diabetes, weight gain and more

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 19, 2026 10:36 AM IST
PCOS has long been recognized as one of the most prevalent hormonal disorders in women all over the world. However, after many years of confusion and misinformation scientists have finally decided to give it a new name which is Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome or PMOS.
After years of cooperation among healthcare professionals and patient advocates, the name change was announced at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Prague. The new name is supposed to better represent the reality of the condition which affects much more than the reproductive system and the ovaries.
The term "polycystic ovary syndrome" was misleading because there were many women who were diagnosed with the condition who actually don't have ovarian cysts, experts said. Rather, there are small immature follicles in the ovary which do not need to be removed.
Doctors note that the old name also had a very narrow scope as it did not take into account the many serious metabolic, hormonal, skin and psychological issues that are associated with the disorder. The PMOS is a global consortium behind the change that believes it reflects the impact of the condition on the body in multiple systems and could help with future diagnosis, awareness and treatment.
As per a study published in The Lancetabout 170 million people around the world are affected by PMOS and it can go undiagnosed for years. Some up to 70 per cent of patients may be unaware that they have it. Excessive body or facial hair, acne, irregular periods, fatigue, weight gain and fertility issues are some common symptoms associated with PMOS.
Despite the well known fact about how PMOS can affect reproductive function scientists also believe that the problem may heighten the likelihood of a handful of serious health disorders. Here's the list of condition can trigger risks of certain medical problems:
Scientists further notes that the new PMOS terminology can be used to encourage earlier screening for metabolic complications and support patients to be treated beyond fertility treatments. The transition from PCOS to PMOS is predicted to be ongoing globally over the next 3 years.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. PCOS or PMOS symptoms, risks and treatment vary widely. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis.