PCOS Long-Term Health Risks: From Infertility And Type 2 Diabetes To Heart Disease And Endometrial Cancer

Understand how PCOS can impact long-term health, including fertility challenges, insulin resistance, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular complications and increased cancer risk in women.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects an estimated 6 13% of reproductive-aged women, and up to 70% of affected women remain undiagnosed worldwide. Although many associate it with common ailments like fertility problems and imbalanced menstrual cycles, the syndrome goes far beyond reproductive implications. Equally important are the other conditions that relate to long-term health, which require greater focus, as this can enable earlier diagnosis and help address related health issues proactively.

According to Dr Ameet Soni, Associate Vice President, HoD - Medical Affairs, CORONA Remedies Limited, "PCOS results in the ovaries malfunctioning, producing irregular periods, and developing cysts along with disproportionate levels of the hormones. It also goes hand in hand with insulin resistance, leading the individual to develop more serious complications. Although most people with PCOS understand the symptoms and complications, the condition's associated long-term complications are often overlooked."

Long-Term Health Risks of PCOS

Here are some of the common long-term health risks of PCOS:

Infertility and Pregnancy Complications

One reason women with PCOS are classified under the infertility category is the condition's role in irregular ovulation or complete lack of ovulation. Although many PCOS women are able to achieve pregnancy with the help of fertility procedures like IVF, the condition poses many risks to the pregnant woman's and the developing baby's health. Among them is the increased risk of having a miscarriage, and the risk is higher for women with PCOS who are overweight or insulin resistant.

Metabolic Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes

Women who have PCOS are more likely than women who don't to develop metabolic syndrome that, in turn, increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. PCOS is often associated with insulin resistance, a condition in which the body produces excess insulin but becomes less responsive to it leading to increased levels of the hormone in the blood that can lead to higher blood sugar and raise a person's chances for developing type 2 diabetes over time.

Heart Disease

Heart disease is more probable in women with PCOS. The hormonal variability in PCOS, as well as such factors as obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, predispose the cardiovascular complications. Atherosclerosis that can cause heart attacks and strokes is also developed due to chronic inflammation that is prevalent in women with PCOS.

Endometrial Cancer

The risk of endometrial cancer (cancer of the uterine lining) is higher in women with PCOS due to prolonged exposure to estrogen without the balancing effect of progesterone. Women with PCOS often experience irregular or absent periods (anovulation), which means the endometrial lining is not shed regularly.

Sleep Apnea

Women with PCOS and in particular overweight and obese women are more likely to suffer sleep apnea, a situation where breathing stops but later resumes during sleep. Sleep apnea may cause daytime drowsiness, lack of concentration as well as an augmented chance of cardiovascular issues, such as hypertension and heart diseases.

Mental Health Issues

Mental health challenges in women is mainly caused by physical attributed of PCOS, such as weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. Women suffering from PCOS are more prone to depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders.

Managing the Long-Term Risks of PCOS

PCOS has some lasting impacts, which can be serious, but can also be handled effectively. Here are some approaches:

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle changes are crucial for to manage PCOS. Eating a well-balanced and nutritious diet, along with regular exercise can help in weight reduction. This improves insulin sensitivity and lowers the associated risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Stress relief practices such as yoga, meditation, and mindfulness, can help improve the overall health and quality of life, thus helping with the PCOS symptoms as well.

Medications

The management of PCOS and its associated conditions will always require a proactive approach, and a considerable part of that will come from a healthy diet and moderate physical activity which has proven to aid weight management and improve insulin sensitivity, reduce risks for diabetes and heart disease. On top of that, practices such as yoga, meditation and mindfulness that manage stress can help with mental health (because we know PCOS symptoms can take a toll on your mind!) and reduce problematic physical PCOS by-products, all promoting good health and high quality of life.

Regular Monitoring

Women with PCOS should engage in routine follow-up appointments, which should include blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure monitoring. Early identification of complications such as diabetes will improve health outcomes.

