PCOS in women after 25: Gynaecologist explains early warning signs your hormones are completely out of balance

PCOS symptoms after 25: Noticing irregular periods, acne, or sudden weight gain? These could be early signs your hormones are off. Scroll down to know more about polycystic ovarian syndrome.

PCOS in women after 25: Gynaecologist explains early warning signs your hormones are completely out of balance

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is becoming increasingly common among women in urban India, especially in younger age groups, 25-35. Many women are having symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and hormonal imbalance linked to PCOS. So, while genetics and hormones play a role when it comes to PCOS, even other factors such as poor diet, stress, and lack of physical activity are accelerating its rise. Understanding the condition early is key to managing it properly and improving the quality of life.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Kekin Gala, Gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, explains the underlying causes of PCOS and how women can take control of their health.

Is PCOS a Lifestyle Disorder or a Hormonal Condition?

According to Dr Gala, PCOS is not just a hormonal issue it is deeply influenced by lifestyle factors. A sedentary lifestyle can raise the chances of this condition. Long working hours, desk jobs, and minimal physical activity contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance, which are closely linked to PCOS. Unhealthy eating patterns, including processed foods, sugary drinks, bakery products, and sweets, further lead to hormonal imbalance and PCOS.

Did you know? These foods can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, affecting insulin and reproductive hormones. Urban life tends to cause high stress levels, which can disturb hormone regulation and worsen symptoms like irregular cycles and acne, and cause stress, anxiety, and worry.

So, make sure to consult the doctor who will guide you regarding vital strategies to deal with PCOS. The expert will determine the underlying cause behind the PCOS. Women should know that lifestyle choices and hormonal imbalances are causing a surge in PCOS cases.

Expert Tips to Manage PCOS Effectively

Here are some of the most effective management tips for controlling hormonal imbalance and preventing the onset of PCOS naturally:

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Exercise Regularly

Women must exercise daily and opt for walking or yoga to improve insulin sensitivity and support weight management. Exercising daily for 45 minutes can be helpful for women. Eating a diet consisting of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins helps regulate hormones.

Reduce Sugar Intake

Reducing sugar and processed food intake is equally important for those battling PCOS.

Manage Stress

Manage stress by doing yoga and meditation, sleeping well, and opting for self-care or hobbies to support hormonal balance.

Regular Health Check-ups

Go for regular health check-ups and follow-ups with the expert to manage PCOS. PCOS is both a lifestyle disorder and a hormonal condition, as daily habits tend to worsen underlying hormonal imbalances. Women should make informed health choices.

To conclude with, Dr Gala explains that PCOS is a complex condition that starts growing when there is an acute intersection of hormonal imbalance and lifestyle choices. While there is no cure for PCOS, experts say that it is highly manageable. It's important to make informed decisions, such as following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and most importantly, managing your stress levels.

Important FAQs

What is PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder in which higher than normal androgen levels lead to irregular menstrual periods, abnormal ovulation, infertility, excess facial or body hair and/or acne in women

What is the full form of PCOS?

The full form of PCOS is - polycystic ovary syndrome.

PCOS vs PCOD - What is the difference?

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is caused by serious health implications, while PCOD is a milder condition where ovaries produce immature eggs but without major hormonal imbalance.

Is PCOS curable?

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) has no known cure, but it is highly manageable through lifestyle changes and medical treatment.

Can PCOS cause infertility?

Yes, PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, but it does not cause permanent infertility.

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