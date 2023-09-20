PCOS Awareness Month: What Is The Link Between PCOS And Weight Gain?

How can you manage it?

It's essential to understand the relationship between PCOS and weight gain and discover effective strategies for managing this aspect of the condition.

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a kind of hormonal disorder that occurs during reproductive years, disrupting hormonal balance and the period cycle. The main cause of PCOS is the presence of excessive androgens that can disrupt the hormonal equilibrium of the body. Since September is a month dedicated to PCOS, it becomes essential for women to know about this syndrome and do the needful to mitigate the symptoms and other repercussions. Besides, there's a profound link between PCOS and weight gain that can create problems for women. PCOS is characterized by numerous symptoms including irregular menstrual cycles, ovarian cysts, and hormonal imbalances. However, weight gain will remain the most challenging aspect of PCOS. Read further to gain a better understanding of the link between PCOS and weight gain.

Insulin Resistance

Women with PCOS might experience excessive insulin resistance, a condition in which their body cells stop responding to insulin this leads to increased insulin levels that promote fat storage, eventually leading to weight gain and difficulty in managing the weight properly.

Imbalances In Hormones

Hormonal imbalances, including those involving progesterone, estrogen, and androgens (such as testosterone), are frequently brought on by PCOS. These hormonal changes may impact weight gain by affecting metabolism.

Increased Appetite

Some people with PCOS report increased appetite, particularly for high-carbohydrate and sugary foods. This can lead to overeating and weight gain.

Difficulty Losing Weight

PCOS-related hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance can make it more challenging to lose weight through conventional diet and exercise.

How Can It Be Managed?

Here are some ways to manage weight gain, try these tricks to understand the importance of losing weight.

Eat Nutritious Food It's important to nourish your body with the proper nutrients when you eat nutritious foods rather than just calculating calories. Pick colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and healthy fats instead of processed foods. By making these decisions, you can manage your weight, stabilize your hormone levels, control your menstrual cycle, and lessen some PCOS symptoms.

Always Stay active Establish a schedule that includes frequent exercise. By enhancing insulin sensitivity and assisting you in maintaining a healthy weight, exercise has a miraculous way of treating PCOS.

Maintain a healthy weight Concerning weight, losing extra pounds might significantly improve your situation. Weight loss can help raise fertility, regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and restore normal menstrual periods. It's similar to giving your body a new beginning. PCOS And Insulin Resistance

A common association between PCOS and insulin resistance exists. Preventing weight gain is essential if you want to reduce your risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular issues. Your doctor might suggest metformin to improve insulin sensitivity if you have prediabetes, diabetes, or are obese.

Hormone regulation An irregular menstrual cycle is one of the issues PCOS patients experience. Your healthcare professional should be informed about the possibility of OC pills (birth control pills). They can assist in balancing your hormones and menstrual cycle, reducing excessive hair growth, clearing up acne, and even lowering your risk of developing cancer. It is a versatile tool for controlling PCOS.

