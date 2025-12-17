Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Here's What Happened To Him, Surgeon Explains The Injury, Treatment And Road To Recovery

Patrick Mahomes, a quarterback of Kansas City Chiefs has suffered a serious knee injury known as an ACL tear, and this injury has put one of the most influential players in the NFL out of commission. The injury happened in one of the recent games as Mahomes tried to avoid being tackled and fell in an awkward position, putting too much rotational pressure on the knee. Later medical scans revealed that he had a full rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament ACL on his left knee. It is also reported that the injury is complicated, with the destruction of the lateral collateral ligament, which prolongs and intensifies the process of recovery.

Orthopaedic specialists state that ACL injuries are frequently caused without any direct contact. The knee can be exposed to excessive strains because of sudden changes in direction, accelerated stops or twists. In the situation of Mahomes, he landed on his foot but with a knee rotation, a movement that causes ACL tears in athletes most of the time. Football players are particularly susceptible to this as they are cut in and pivoted, and hit many times, all of which raises the risk of ligament injury.

ACL Surgical Treatment: Physician Procedures

ACL is one of the important ligaments that stabilise the knee joint during movement, particularly during a change of direction. A torn ACL predisposes the stability of the knee, which makes high intensity sporting activities almost impossible to perform without the surgery.

The procedure of ACL reconstruction surgery consists of the replacement of the torn ligament with a graft, usually the tendon of the patient. In other scenarios, such as the Mahomes case, where there is also an LCL injury, extra repair or reinforcement could be needed.

As much as surgery reinstates the structural damage, doctors emphasise that surgery is not a guarantee that one can go back to sport very quickly. Post operative care and rehabilitation is important in healing.

How long It Takes To Recover?

The average time taken to recover after tearing an ACL is between nine and twelve months or in some cases more, in the event of several ligaments. The early recovery approach aims at swelling reduction, range of motion restoration and safe weight bearing activities.

Physical progress takes time and frequently the athletes embark on physical therapy days after the surgery. During the first few weeks, protective braces and crutches are usually applied in order to shield the healing knee.

Later on, the focus of rehabilitation becomes on strengthening of the knee muscles and balance and re-training of the movement patterns as healing progresses. In the case of a quarterback, it involves footwork, throwing fundamentals and faith in cutting and pivoting actions.

The specialists caution that the re-injury risk is more severe in cases where one is sent back to competition too soon. Even the very professionals in sports need to give their bodies sufficient time to rest.

Patience should still be the reason why elite athletes need it.

Overall, successful rehabilitation depends on mental strength, discipline and endurance. Doctors insist that every stage of recovery should be respected to ensure joint health in the long term.The ACL injury of Patrick Mahomes is a reminder of the fact about professional sport that even the most talented athletes go through such serious injuries. Although there is still a high hope that he will come back, medical specialists state that the key to a successful recovery is to do it in stages so that it can be successful in the long term.