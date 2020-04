There is no cure for this disease. But you can manage the symptoms. In later stages, you need assistance in living your daily life. @Shutterstock

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder. It affects the brain cells, called neurons, which control movement. These neurons are responsible for the production of the dopamine hormone. When the neurons die, the level of dopamine goes down and you get Parkinson’s disease. The progress of this disease is extremely slow, and you may live with it for many years without being aware of it. This is why most people miss the early signs of this disorder. Today, on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day, let us see what living with this condition means and how you can manage it. Every year, April 11 is observed as World Parkinson’s Day. The day is marked by events and programmes that seek to raise awareness about this progressive disorder. There is no cure for this disorder and the only thing that you can do is manage the symptoms.

SYMPTOMS OF PARKINSON’S DISEASE

Some of the early symptoms of this disorder may be a slight tremor in hands and feet, changes in handwriting, uncontrollable and sporadic movements during sleep, stiff limbs that cause slow movement and changes in voice. You may also see a patient exhibit rigid facial expression and a stooped posture. As the disease progresses, you start to experience balance problems and decreased reflexes. You may face speech problems and your gait becomes very unsteady. Your movements become very slow and falls become more common. Hallucinations and confusion along with decline in cognitive abilities, is common in severe cases.

MANAGING THE SIDE EFFECTS OF PARKINSON’S DISEASE

Parkinson’s disease comes slowly and it can cause debilitating conditions in your life. It is all about managing symptoms. In fact, the most important parts of a successful Parkinson’s treatment plan is recognizing and managing secondary symptoms. On this World Parkinson’s Day, see how you can do so.

Depression

This is very common in people with Parkinson’s disease and almost 50 per cent patients suffer from it. It is best to consult a doctor and seek treatment for depression.

Sleep disorder

More than 75 per cent of people with Parkinson’s disease have sleep-related problems. This may require medications to current. So again, consult your doctor and learn about sleep therapy.

Digestive problems

Parkinson’s disease can cause the digestive tract functions to slow down. This can lead to increased bowel irritability and constipation. So, to counter this, eat a well-balanced diet that contains a lot of veggies, fruits and whole grains. Have a lot of fibre as this can helps bowel movements.

Pain

Lack of movement can increase your muscles and joints pain. You can take up some light exercises. If this does not help, you may talk to your doctor about pain medications. Prescription drug treatment can help relieve some of the pain.

Eating Difficulty

As the disease progresses, the muscles in your throat and mouth may become rigid. This makes simple things like chewing and swallowing difficult. You may also drool or choke while eating. This can cause inadequate nutrition. You doctor may recommend an occupational therapist or speech-language therapist as this may help you regain some control of your facial muscles.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

There is no cure for this disease. On this World Parkinson’s Day, it is important to understand that you can manage the symptoms. In later stages, you need assistance in living your daily life.