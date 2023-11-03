What Links Tai Chi Martial Art To Parkinson’s Disease? Know From A Doctor

Early signs of Parkinson’s include tremors, stiffness, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and balance problems.

A new research pointed out that practising the Chinese martial art could help curb and slow down the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that is characterised by uncontrollable and unintended movements like shaking, problems with balance and coordination, and even stiffness. According to the National Institute of Aging, the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's occur when nerve cells in the basal ganglia -- which is an area of the brain that controls movement -- become impaired or die. These nerve cells normally produce dopamine and when they die or become impaired, less dopamine is manufactured, leading to several movement problems associated with the disease.

Recently, a new research published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, found that practising one particular Chinese martial art could help curb and slow down the symptoms of Parkinson's disease and its progress by several years.

Know more about the form

The martial art form is Tai Chi, which is a gentle form of exercise that can help maintain the body's balance, strength and flexibility. According to Harvard Health Publishing, Tai Chi is hailed as "meditation in motion". But, unlike other forms of exercise, this one does not require you to be in top shape to practise it. You simply have to follow sequences of slow controlled movements.

Harvard Health Publishing states that this "low-impact, slow-motion" art involves you doing a series of motions without pausing. These have interesting names after animal actions ("white crane spreads its wings") or martial arts moves ("box both ears"). As you move, remember to breathe deeply and focus your attention on bodily sensations, just like you would during meditation. In Tai Chi, the movements are usually circular, the muscles are relaxed, the joints are neither fully extended nor bent and as a result, the connective tissues are not stretched.

Interestingly, Tai Chi can be easily done by anyone, even if they are wheelchair-bound or recovering from a surgery.

What the study found

Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In the new study, scientists from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China monitored two groups of patients from January 2016 to June 2021. While one group of 147 patients practised Tai Chi twice a week for an hour, the other group of 187 patients did not. Researchers found that the progression of the disease was slower in the Tai Chi group, and that the number of patients who needed to increase their medication in the other group was "significantly higher". Per the study, while cognitive function deteriorated at a slower pace in the Tai Chi group, sleep and quality of life of the patients improved.

A doctor explained the correlation

Explaining the connection between Tai Chi martial art form and Parkinson's disease, Dr Bharath Kumar Surisetti, consultant neuro physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, told this outlet that the Tai Chi protocol stresses weight shifting and ankle sway to effectively improve postural control and walking ability. "This focus on balance indicates it would be effective in enhancing neuromuscular rehabilitation; it shows it is safe and effective when put in a clinical rehabilitation program," he said.

Citing the aforementioned study, the doctor added that Tai Chi could "ameliorate both motor and non-motor symptoms effectively and safely". "This indicates that Tai Chi training, combined with drug therapy, could bring more comprehensive improvements, and thus, might delay the demand for increased drug therapy."

"It may have the potential to delay the progression of the disease due to its anti-inflammatory property, and its role in enhancing the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, which is associated with the degradation of abnormally-folded proteins, such as -synuclein. Tai Chi could be applied in the long-term management of Parkinson's. The long-term beneficial effect could prolong the time during which patients become non-disabled, resulting in a higher quality of life, a lower caregiver burden and less drug usage," said Dr Surisetti.

The expert added that to manage the symptoms of Parkinson's, your exercise program should include: aerobic activity, strength training, balance, agility and multitasking, flexibility, biking, running, Tai Chi, yoga, Pilates, dance, weight training, non-contact boxing, and more.