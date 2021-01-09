Parkinson's disease is a debilitating that can be traumatic for patients and caregivers. There is no cure for this condition but certain drugs can help control the symptoms. Some patients are also advised to go in for a surgical option called deep brain stimulation where surgeons implant electrodes into a part of the brain. These are connected to a generator implanted in the chest near your collarbone. This imparts electrical pulses to the brain to reduce Parkinson's disease symptoms. But now there may be a better and minimally invasive option. Researchers have found that a scalpel-free alternative to brain surgery