Is There A Cure For Parkinson's Disease? Know From An Expert

However, it's important to remember that each person's experience with Parkinson's is unique. Therefore, working with healthcare professionals to develop a personalized plan that meets individual needs and preferences is essential.

Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder that can hamper your daily activities. Read on to know if the disease is curable or not.

Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder involving the nervous system. The first signs may be a barely visible tremor in only one hand. Tremors are common, however, they're frequently accompanied by stiffness or decreased mobility. In the early stages of Parkinson's disease, your face may have little or no expression. Your arms may not swing when you walk. It's possible that your voice will become hushed or slurred as a result of your actions. Parkinson's disease symptoms worsen as the condition progresses. Although Parkinson's disease has no cure, medications can help you feel better. Your doctor may offer surgery to help you feel better by managing certain sections of your brain.

Symptoms Of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease symptoms and signs differ from person to person. Early warning signs may be imperceptible and go unnoticed. Even when symptoms begin to affect both sides of your body, they usually begin on one side and progress to the other.

Tremor is one of the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease. A tremor, often known as shaking, begins in one of your limbs, most typically in your hand or fingers. When you rub your thumb and forefinger back and forth, you get a pill-rolling tremor. It's possible that your hand will shake when it's at rest.

Movement is slowed (bradykinesia). Parkinson's disease causes you to lose mobility over time, making simple chores more difficult and time-consuming. Your steps may grow shorter as you walk. It can be difficult to get out of a chair. Your feet may drag when you try to walk.

Rigid muscles are a problem. Muscle stiffness can affect any part of your body at any time. Muscles that are stiff can be painful and limit your range of motion.

Posture and balance issues. As a result of Parkinson's disease, your posture may become stooped, and you may experience balance issues.

Suffering from a loss of automatic movements. It's possible that you'll have a harder time doing unconscious actions like blinking, smiling, or swinging your arms as you walk.

The way you speak changes. You have the option of speaking softly, fast, slurring, or pausing before speaking. Instead of the regular inflexions, your speech may be more monotonous.

The way you write has changed. It may become difficult to write, and your writing may appear small as a result.

Is There A Way To Cure Parkinson's Disease?

Although there is no cure for Parkinson's disease, medications can considerably improve symptom control. In certain more advanced cases, surgery may be necessary. A doctor may also recommend a lifestyle adjustment, particularly regular aerobic activity.

(The article is contributed by Dr Mohammad Amzad Ali, Critical Care Specialist, Porvoo Transition Care)

