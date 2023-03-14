Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) For Parkinson's Disease: All You Need To Know About This Surgical Procedure

Can deep brain stimulation cure Parkinson's disease?

Although Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) does not cure Parkinson's disease, it can ease the symptoms, reduce medication and enhance the quality of life

A progressive neurological disorder, Parkinson's disease mainly affects the motor system, and causes symptoms like tremors, stiffness, difficulty walking and talking. Currently, there is no cure for this disease, but available treatments can help relieve the symptoms. Treatments of Parkinson's disease include supportive therapies (such as physiotherapy), medication and surgery for some people (deep brain stimulation). While medication is common treatment method for most people with Parkinson's disease, deep brain stimulation is recommended in some cases.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) can help lessen the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, dystonia, or essential tremor, such as tremor, slowness, stiffness, and walking difficulties. Getting DBS might help people with Parkinson's disease lessen their drugs and enhance their quality of life.

To learn more about deep Brain stimulation for Parkinson disease, we connected with Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Senior Consultant Neurology, Head of Movement Disorders Clinic and In-charge - DBS program, Global Hospitals, Mumbai.

What exactly is deep brain stimulation?

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure that involves implanting a device that provides electrical signals to brain locations that control bodily movement. Electrodes are implanted deep into the brain and linked to a stimulator device. A neurostimulator, like a cardiac pacemaker, utilises electric pulses to regulate brain activity.

Electrodes are inserted in a specific location of the brain depending on the symptoms being treated in deep brain stimulation. Through tiny holes on the top of the skull, electrodes are implanted on both the left and right sides of the brain. The electrodes are linked to a battery-powered stimulator under the skin of the chest via lengthy cables that run under the skin and down the neck. When the stimulator is turned on, it emits electrical pulses to control the incorrect nerve impulses that cause tremors, stiffness, and other symptoms.

How deep brain stimulation helps in Parkinson's disease?

Disorganized electrical impulses in the parts of the brain that govern movement create movement-related symptoms of Parkinson's disease and other neurological diseases. When DBS is effective, it disrupts the abnormal impulses that cause tremors and other movement problems.

You may like to read

Neurosurgeons implant one or more wires, known as "leads," into the brain after a battery of tests to establish the best placement. The leads are linked to a very small neurostimulator (electrical generator) placed under the person's collarbone, comparable to a cardiac pacemaker. The neurostimulator sends continuous pulses of electric current through the leads and into the brain.

The doctor sets the neurostimulator to provide an electrical signal a few weeks after it is implanted. This programming procedure may need more than one visit over the course of several weeks or months to verify that the current is appropriately adjusted and giving effective results. The clinician finds an appropriate balance between increasing symptom management and reducing negative effects while changing the device.

Can deep brain stimulation cureParkinson's disease?

Deep brain stimulation will not cure Parkinson's disease, but it may assist to alleviate its symptoms. If deep brain stimulation is effective, the symptoms will improve dramatically, but they will not go altogether. Medication may still be required in some circumstances for specific conditions.

Is deep brain stimulation recommended for all withParkinson's disease?

Deep brain stimulation does not work for everyone. The success of this surgical procedure is dependent on a variety of factors. Before surgery, talk to your doctor about the sort of improvement you may expect for your condition.