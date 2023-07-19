Apomorphine For Management Of Parkinson's: How It Is Better Than Other Medications

Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. This condition is commonly associated with ageing, as it usually affects people 65 years of age and older. But the condition is also prevalent among young adults, as about 1 in every 20 adults is diagnosed with Parkinson's before age 40. As per research by National Center for Biotechnology Information, the world will witness a significant rise in the incidences of Parkinson's, with cases rising to over 12 million by 2040. Parkinson's cannot be completely cured, but there are various treatment options that can minimize the symptoms significantly and improve your quality of life. As researchers continue to explore ways to treat this condition, many promising therapies are emerging. Specially, apomorphine has been found very effective in managing advanced Parkinson's disease.

Dr. LK Prashanth, Neurologist, Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore, said, "Apomorphine is an effective treatment option for managing Parkinson's disease, particularly in cases where other medications may be less effective or when regular fluctuations in motor symptoms occur."

"Apomorphine belongs to a class of drugs called 'dopamine agonists', which mimic the effects of dopamine in the brain. In Parkinson's disease, there is a progressive loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, leading to motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with coordination. With continuous infusion, Apomorphine alleviates the motor symptoms associated with the disease, providing relief and improving mobility," he added.

How apomorphine benefits people with Parkinson's

While various treatment options are now available for Parkinson's disease, most therapies focus on only visible symptom management instead of managing the condition for a prolonged period of time. Fortunately, with the advent of Apomorphine infusions, it is now possible to manage motor symptoms more effectively while improving the ability to engage in daily activities and maintain a better quality of life. Studies have found that intermittent subcutaneous injections (a method of delivering medication by injecting it under the skin at regular intervals) or continuous infusion of Apomorphine was really helpful in reducing the 'off' periods for people with advanced Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Prashanth, stated, "One of the notable advantages of apomorphine is its rapid onset of action. It can act quickly to alleviate 'off' episodes, which are periods when the effectiveness of standard Parkinson's medications wears off, and symptoms return. Apomorphine can be administered through different routes, including subcutaneous injection or continuous infusion via a portable pump."

Along with medicines, other treatment approaches may be used to manage the condition and improve the quality of life among people living with it. They include deep brain stimulation (DBS), physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and swallowing therapy, and support networks and counseling. These approaches aim to alleviate symptoms, improve motor function, enhance daily activities, address speech and swallowing difficulties, and provide emotional support.

Do you know what causes Parkinson's disease?

While the exact cause remains unknown, genetic and environmental factors are believed to play a significant role in its development. A strong hereditary factor has been associated with the condition, especially coming from parents or siblings with Parkinson's, increasing the risk of developing the condition by 4 to 9 per cent compared to the general population. Around 15 per cent of Parkinson's patients have a family history of the disorder.

It is also believed that prolonged or repeated exposure to certain chemicals or environmental toxins may increase the likelihood of developing the condition. However, it is important to note that not everyone who is exposed to these toxins will develop Parkinson's. Many people have genes or differences in how their bodies handle toxins that make them more vulnerable to developing Parkinson's if they are exposed.

Another contributing factor may be changes in genes called mutations, which may increase the chances of developing Parkinson's. Two genes called LRRK2 and PARKIN have been found to have these mutations that make it harder for cells to work properly, which may ultimately lead to Parkinson's.

Watch out for the early signs of Parkinson's

Despite the strong prevalence of this condition and advancements in medical science, there remains a significant gap in recognising the symptoms at early stages, leading to delays in diagnosis and effective management. Raising awareness of these early signs may help people take timely action with the help of healthcare professionals to initiate faster diagnosis and treatment.

Some of the common early signs of Parkinson's are tremors, stiffness, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and balance problems. Non-motor symptoms such as depression, sleep disturbances, and cognitive changes are also visible.

